Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-2 to recommend approving rule changes that will allow more bars downtown but with a recommendation that the City Council seek additional input from downtown businesses and residents before taking its final vote.
Members of the planning board were divided over the proposal. Four previous motions that either sought to reject the rule changes, officially called a text amendment, or to delay making a recommendation, failed.
The planning staff created the proposed changes to modify the 500-foot rule that currently governs where bars and nightclubs can locate in the city.
The city currently only permits bars and clubs in certain commercial zoning districts. New bars and clubs can’t be within 500-feet of an existing bar or club or within 500 feet of a residential dwelling or an area with residential zoning.
The rule change was implemented in 2010 following the shooting deaths of two men outside a Fifth Street nightclub. Twenty-six bars were open in the downtown area at the time, and police responded to frequent calls involving fights, weapons and underage drinking.
The proposed rule changes would allow new bars and clubs to operate within 500 feet of existing businesses within a designated section of the downtown area if the new business followed rules dictating the building’s space, hours of operations and security requirements.
City staff started discussing the changes when several people inquired about selling alcohol as part of another business venture, such as a vintage record and used books shop, said Planning and Development Services Director Barnett said. The business would have to be classified as a bar.
The Greenville City Council directed staff in November 2020 to work on changing the 500-foot rule.
Commission member Max Joyner III said he believed the proposed rules were unfair because new businesses would be required to follow rules that existing bars and clubs don't have to follow.
Joyner said he also thought the 500-foot rule was wrong when a survey of other cities in the state showed few have distance regulations.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said a “stakeholder” group was formed, mainly consisting of officials from East Carolina University, the city, Vidant Health and some downtown businesses to review the proposal. The largest stakeholder meeting only drew 10 people, Barnett said.
Maury York, who owns a historic building at 106 E. Fourth St. Before the 500-foot rule was implemented, his building was routinely vandalized. The problems have diminished in the 12 years since the rule was implemented, York said.
“I think the drop in crime uptown is partially attributable to this ordinance,” York said. He also was never invited to participate in the stakeholder meeting.
York said he knows the city is trying to encourage business growth, but, “The best intentions don’t always hold firm in the long term.”
Commission member Hap Maxwell, president of the Tar River University Neighborhood Association, said no one from his organization was asked to participate in the stakeholder meetings even though the neighborhood suffers the ill effects of intoxicated college students walking through it to their apartments.
Commission member Allen Thomas said the stakeholder also group left out some key property owners and business owners, specifically the owners of the Hilton Garden Inn, which will be built on Evans Street, and the developers of Intersect East, a mixed-use development that is a partnership between Elliott Sidewalk Communities and ECU.
“It seems like there is a lot more discussion that needs to be held on an important issue,” Thomas said. “With the right people at the table this could be a win-win.”
One of the co-owners of the Hilton Garden Inn, Scott Diggs, sent a letter to the city asking that the text amendment be reconsidered. Thomas said he fears the hotel project would end if the rule changes go through.
Commission member Alan Brock said Diggs’ letter didn’t mention ending the project.
Thomas said he was told the group building the hotel has 10 projects underway in the southeast and the Greenville project could be pushed to the back.
Joyner said city policy can’t be dictated by the desires of the owners of one hotel.
Thomas reminded the board that just before the meeting they received several letters opposing the project, including one from the leaders of the nonprofit Uptown Greenville organization requesting further discussions.
Thomas made a motion to pause action on the text amendment until the planning staff could hold additional meetings with a large group of businesses, property owners and residents. No one seconded the motion and it died.
City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said if the planning and zoning board didn’t act within 65 days it would be documented that the board recommended the amendment and the city council could take action.
“The council is going to do whatever it wants to do, we know that,” Thomas said.
Board Chairman Kevin Faison said there is an unacknowledged issue surrounding the recommended text amendments: black people, members of the LGBTQ+ community and Latinos don't feel comfortable in the downtown community but there are few places outside the area where people can have a night out.
Joyner made a motion to recommend approval of the text amendments but expand the application citywide. It died for lack of a second.
The district where the new rules would apply extends south from First Street to 12th Streets and west from Reade and Evans streets west to South Pitt Street and the CSX rail line, according to staff.
Commission member Les Robinson, who is running unopposed for the Greenville City Council District 5 seat, said people are concerned that rule changes would attract “college bars” and would create the crime problems previously found in the downtown area.
Robinson said part of the problems during that earlier era was lax enforcement of underage drinking laws. That has changed, he said, so he believed doing away with the 500-foot rule wouldn’t be problematic.
After additional discussion, Brock made the motion that was finally approved by the planning and zoning board.