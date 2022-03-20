...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SUNDAY...
Relative Humidity values below 30%, breezy west winds around 15 to
20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, and dry ground fuels will bring an
increased fire danger risk Sunday late morning through early
evening.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
The city planning commission has given preliminary approval to a multifamily development in the green space above behind Food Lion in the Turnbury Square shopping center.
The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission has given preliminary approval to a request that will allow a multi-family development in the middle of a shopping, retail and office complex in the Bells Fork area.
The Covington Group requested a rezoning for 4.6 acres located between Turnbury and Smythwyck drives behind the Turnbury Square shopping center, home to a Food Lion and A.J. McMurphy’s. Wendy’s and Parker’s Barbecue separate the property from Arlington Boulevard.
The board voted to recommend that the City Council approved changing the zoning from general commercial to residential high density multi-family. Staff said the property could accommodate 55 multi-family units.
“This property is an excellent way to promote the intent of the mixed-use component in the land use plan,” said Bryan Fagundus, an engineer representing the Covington Group. “By integrating the ability to have residences you would have legitimate walkability to goods and services.”
Commission member Hap Maxwell said the area isn’t pedestrian-friendly because there are no sidewalks and that would discourage people from walking to neighboring shops and restaurants.
While the city requires certain new developments to install sidewalks when built, staff said multi-family developments do not.
The commission also approved a preliminary plat for a project called the “Greenville Intergenerational Community.” The 145-acre parcel is located along the eastern right-of-way of N.C. 43 North. Developers plan to have a charter school with athletic facilities, a senior living facility and child care center on the property.
A preliminary plat shows the layout of roads and where utilities, drainage and stormwater features will be placed. Planner Davida Moore said the plat shows the property divided into four parcels. Three roads will be installed with the final one ending at a cul de sac.
The rear of the property is impacted by a floodway, Moore said, The floodway may also encroach from the side.
Dan Blackmon, who represented the developers, said there will be no development in the wetlands and all roadways will be outside the wetlands.
Blackmon said there will be sidewalks and connectivity along N.C. 43 North. A transportation impact analysis is ongoing, he said, and the first draft has been submitted to city staff and the N.C. Department of Transportation.