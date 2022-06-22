Greenville's planning board this week voted 4-2 in favor of a large multi-family housing complex located in a sharp curve on L.T. Hardee Road despite concerns expressed by neighbors over traffic and overdevelopment in the area.
Bill Clark Homes is seeking approval to rezone 13.8 acres behind the Walmart on East 10th Street from residential-agricultural to residential high density multi-family. Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the rezoning will allow up to 165 multi-family units to be built on the land.
The property is bounded by the Norfolk and Southern Railroad to the north and residential lots along L.T. Hardee Road and Leon Drive to the south. The entrance to the property is in the vertex of a 90-degree curve on L.T. Hardee. It is the only location the property abuts a roadway.
Most speakers at Tuesday's meeting worried about the increased traffic multi-family housing would produce on the road. A multi-family development with 72 units in three, three-story buildings is already under construction closer to East 10th, said Dennis Campbell, a resident of L.T. Hardee Road.
Wanda Smith, who has lived near the curve for 25 years, said she has seen multiple vehicles land in the ditch because of the curve. She had a fire truck knock over her mailbox.
Mike Tart, a Leon Drive resident said he had “zero chance” of making a left turn onto Portertown Road or East 10th Street because there is already too much traffic in the area.
“I think it would be wise if we invested in the infrastructure first and then looked at building in that area then,” Tart said. “Right now your roads can’t handle what’s over there.” L.T. Hardee and Portertown roads are “about to fall in” because they are is disrepair, he said.
Board member Allen Thomas, Greenville’s former mayor, asked if a “critical mass” of projects were happening in the area.
“There are definitely some other projects going on. Some multi-family projects as one person mentioned,” Gooby said. Staff does look at the cumulative amount of increased traffic when reviewing the rezoning requests.
“Certainly there is a lot of development going on and there will continue to be a lot of development in this part of the city,” Gooby said.
Landon Weaver, a representative of Bill Clark Homes, said the rezoning request meets the city’s future land use plan rules. The rezoning is a good transition from the commercial area around Walmart to the traditional neighborhoods between Leon Drive and Eastern Pines Road.
Following the opposition comments, staff was asked if Weaver had to chance to respond. Gooby said while staff could ask Weaver questions, he didn’t get a second chance to speak.
“I know some people view building as progress, but to the existing residents, many who like us are in our twilight years, the additional stress will cause an undesirable situation when all we want is a quiet neighborhood to enjoy,” Campbell said.
Commission members are not listening to residents, Campbell said.
Board chairman Kevin Faison assured opponents their comments were heard before calling for a voice vote.
“Developers do have a lot of impact, but the citizens have impact as well,” Faison said. "It’s not that we are not listening but we are bound by a certain set of rules we have to follow. We understand water, we understand light, we understand traffic, but a lot of those things are out of control of this board.
“I definitely understand where the citizens are coming from,” Faison said. He lives nearby and deals with the same traffic congestion.
Faison did not specify which rules compelled the board recommend approval of the rezoning. Commission members Chris West, Billy Parker, Max Joyner III and Allen Thomas voted yes. Hap Maxwell and John Collins voted no.
“We do listen to what you have to say but we have rules of governance that we have to follow,” Faison said. “It’s not always an easy decision but we always encourage people to come and speak their mind and tell us what you think is important to you.”
The City Council has final approval on the rezoning request. Gooby said the item will be heard by the council in August, because council does not schedule meetings in July.
The commission unanimously approved all other items on its Tuesday agenda including:
- A preliminary plat for a 12-phase project called Cypress Pointe Cluster, located along the northern right of way of East 10th Street, next to Rolling Meadows subdivision. The development is east of the property rezoned for the Bill Clark Homes project on L.T. Hardee Road. The approved plat consists of 304 single-family lots and eight nonresidential lots totaling 112.5 acres.
The eight pages presented to the commission show the street pattern and location of utilities extensions, drainage, and storm water features that will serve the future. The developers proposed building 12,797 linear feet of streets. Sidewalks will be built along one side of all the streets and the project will have five stormwater detention ponds. About 100 lots will have rear entries.
- Rezoned nearly 16 acres located along the northern right-of-way of Staton Road and 1,000 feet east of North Memorial Drive from unoffensive industry to industry.
- Rezoned nearly 19 acres located east and west of South Square Drive, north of Whitley Drive, from general commercial residential high density multi-family. The property is part of a development called “Fire Tower Commercial Park phase 3” that received preliminary plat approval from the commission later in the meeting. The preliminary plat encompassed 36 acres located west of Victory Lane and east of Whitley Drive, adjacent to Reimage Church. The proposed plat consists of 23 commercial lots totaling 36.161 acres.