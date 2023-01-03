123022_gdr_fatalwreck-3.jpg

A tow truck hauls a silver Toyota Camry away from the scene of the fatal collision involving the Camry and a Lowe's delivery truck that happened across from Providence Place on Thomas Langston Road on Thursday.

A driver killed in a Friday crash on Thomas Langston Road was a 73-year-old Winterville woman, police said Tuesday.

Jane Laughman died on the scene after her Toyota Camry collided with a Lowes' Home Improvement box truck before 1:09 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston and Providence Place, a spokeswoman for the Greenville Police Department said.

