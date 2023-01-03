A tow truck hauls a silver Toyota Camry away from the scene of the fatal collision involving the Camry and a Lowe's delivery truck that happened across from Providence Place on Thomas Langston Road on Thursday.
A driver killed in a Friday crash on Thomas Langston Road was a 73-year-old Winterville woman, police said Tuesday.
Jane Laughman died on the scene after her Toyota Camry collided with a Lowes' Home Improvement box truck before 1:09 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston and Providence Place, a spokeswoman for the Greenville Police Department said.
The agency said that a preliminary investigation has revealed Laughman failed to yield to traffic as she attempted a left turn onto Thomas Langston from Providence Place, colliding with the westbound truck.
The truck driver, Clarence Jeter III, 43, of Raleigh, was treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed and the investigation in ongoing, police said.
Police and emergency responders had to block traffic at Belfair Drive and asked drivers to use alternate routes while the wreck was cleared on Friday. The process took about three hours and the road was reopened by about 4 p.m. reports said.
The department is asking anyone with additional information to contact C.B. Stocks of the Traffic Safety Unit at 329-3490 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777 if they have information in the wreck.