Greenville police report that a body believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson was found earlier today, according to a statement released on Facebook.
A cadaver dog associated with Loudwater Outfitters, a non-profit search and recovery group based out of South Carolina, located human remains at about 11 a.m. behind Dockside Apartments along the Tar River, adjacent to the greenway.
The location of the remains and other factors strongly indicate that they are Jefferson's according to a spokeswoman for the department. She said the remains were located near a dock along the greenway and that receding water levels helped in the search.
She said Jefferson was likely underwater since the time he went missing. The dock is where Jefferson's clothing and other belongings were located during initial searches.
The area was believed to be the last known location of Jefferson, who was last seen in Greenville on Dec. 2. It was searched numerous times by law enforcement, fire-rescue personnel, family members and volunteer search teams over the last month.
Jefferson, 22, was a Pitt Community College student and U.S. Air Force veteran. Police last month said Jefferson left a note which indicated he might intend to harm himself prior to his disappearance.
The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office for official identification. No cause of death is available at the time. Medical examiners will perform an autopsy on the body GPD said.
A vigil for Jefferson is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. No word on a change of plans for the event was available from his family.