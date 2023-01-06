Greenville police report that a body believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson was found earlier today, according to a statement released on Facebook.

A cadaver dog associated with Loudwater Outfitters, a non-profit search and recovery group based out of South Carolina, located human remains at about 11 a.m. behind Dockside Apartments along the Tar River, adjacent to the greenway.

