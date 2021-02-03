The Greenville Police Department has increased patrols near the Greenville Mall and is encouraging patrons to report incidents like one described in viral Facebook Post on Jan. 30.
Shermika Jordan recounted a Jan. 27 incident where a man approached her car, grabbed the handle and attempted to force his way inside the car in the parking lot near Dunham Sports.
She said the man fled after being unsuccessful and drove off in a white van. Upon reporting the incident to mall security, Jordan said she was told she was the third person to report such an incident.
The video, where Jordan asks media and police why the incident had not been made public, received over 75,000 views over three days and led many to tag the Greenville Police Department. In a statement Monday, the department said that neither Jordan nor a private security firm at the mall had reported it.
“We began looking into this as soon as the post was brought to our attention and have determined the incident was never reported to us by the individual who made the post or by mall security (a private company not affiliated with GPD),” the policed department statement said. “Our Field Operations Bureau Commander has reached out to the woman, spoken with her, and encouraged her to file a suspicious activity report with us if she wishes to do so.”
Upon further investigation, it appears that Jordan believed the private security company would relay the incident to police and therefore she had not called 911. She has since set the video to private and asked people to stop tagging her in relation to it. The incident is still being taken seriously by police.
“We understand this was an unsettling experience,” said Kristen Hunter, the department’s public information officer. “No one thinks this was fabricated, and we needed to address it.”
Jordan feared the man with the van was involved in human trafficking. Hunter said no evidence of human trafficking is apparent, but the department has increased patrol presence in the area in addition to ensuring the mall is aware of the situation.
No surveillance cameras are present on the side of the mall where Jordan parked, Hunter said, so no video evidence was available, but it is up to the mall to fix that — not police.
“The mall is private property,” Hunter said. “Police can’t go in and place cameras on any private property we want.”
Aggressive panhandlers have been a problem in the mall area, Hunter said, and the man who approached Jordan had asked “do you like gold?” prior to grabbing her car door. A man selling jewelry has been noted in the past, Hunter said.
In addition, human trafficking does not typically happen in a snatch-and-grab fashion.
“85 percent of human trafficking occurs with someone the victim knows,” Hunter said. “Being trafficked in this manner is rare.”
Residents must stay vigilant against suspicious happenings and be sure to keep the department informed.
“Please call us,” Hunter said. “We can’t do anything if we are not made aware that something is happening. No incident is too small to be taken seriously.”