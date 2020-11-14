The Greenville Police Department determined that a car in images it released on Saturday did not hit and kill a bicyclist on Memorial Drive.
Officers continue to investigate the fatal collision that occurred at 7:30 p.m. Friday on south of Greenville Boulevard.
Public assistance helped officers determine the vehicle shown in photos released by the department was not involved in the crash that killed Kari Williams, 27, of Winterville, the department reported Saturday night.
Officers will continue to pursue leads based on gathered information and evidence, the news release said. At this time there is no additional suspect vehicle information, the release said.
Police on Friday reported Williams was riding on Memorial when he was struck by white or tan four-door passenger car traveling in the southbound lanes.
The vehicle did not stop. Williams was pronounced dead as the scene. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the front end, including to the windshield.
Several other vehicles also were in the area at the time of the crash, the release said.
Any witnesses are encouraged to call Traffic Safety Officer A. Vaughan at 252-329-3438 or 252-329-4300.