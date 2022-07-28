...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the current Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the current Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Greenville police honored for mental health partnership
An award from the North Carolina Police Executives Association was the feather in Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman's cap in his final week with the department.
The Greenville Police Department was selected as Law Enforcement Agency of the Year Tuesday night in Wilmington by the state organization for its Co-Responder partnership with Integrated Family Services according to Holtzman, who on Thursday said that it feels "fantastic" to have the department's work recognized by the group, which is made up of other chiefs from across the state.
The Co-Responder program began in August 2020 and has, according to Holtzman, seen near daily use in the past year. The program sees mental health professionals with Integrated Family Services' Mobile Crisis Unit (MCU) respond directly alongside officers to mental health calls to de-escalate situations. Holtzman, who on Sunday will step down from his role, said that leaving a legacy of progress is special to him.
"All of us want to leave a legacy behind where we go and this is really one of those legacies for me," Holtzman said. "I have a few and this is right up there at the top."
Holtzman said that his last joint meeting Thursday was with Integrated Family Services, the internal team and Deputy Chief Ted Sauls, who will be serving as interim chief. He said he wanted to ensure a smooth transition and make sure the team was thanked.
"They have been fantastic to work with and I wanted to thank them today, let them know the good news and do what we can to propel this service into the future," Holtzman said.
In the next 30 days Holtzman said that communications will be streamlined to allow MCU teams direct radio calls rather than relaying through telecommunicators and dispatch. That will save significant response time, the chief said. The teams also will double down on efforts to conduct non-emergency follow-ups after mental health incidents.
The Co-Responder program was propelled to the next level under Holtzman's leadership according to Kristen Hunter, department public information officer. The previous partnership with mobile crisis was expanded in his tenure.
"The timing of it really couldn't have been any more perfect," Hunter said. "I know that this really, truly has been kind of his baby during his time here at the police department so we were just glad to be able to celebrate that accomplishment with him and send him off on a high note."
Holtzman urged any law enforcement agencies interested in implementing their own service like the Co-Responder Team to reach out to the department and see how they can make a difference in the mental health of their communities.