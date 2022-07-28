An award from the North Carolina Police Executives Association was the feather in Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman's cap in his final week with the department.

The Greenville Police Department was selected as Law Enforcement Agency of the Year Tuesday night in Wilmington by the state organization for its Co-Responder partnership with Integrated Family Services according to Holtzman, who on Thursday said that it feels "fantastic" to have the department's work recognized by the group, which is made up of other chiefs from across the state.


