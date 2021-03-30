Greenville police flexed their skills on the grill to feed school children this week.
School Resource Officers worked alongside Pitt County Schools employees to put on a neighborhood cookout for school aged kids at the C.M. Eppes Recreaction Center on Nash Street on Monday. Hot dogs, chips and water were distributed to families who walked up or drove through.
“We’re all about community engagement,” said KZ Thomas, captain of GPD’s West Zone. “We found a way to get creative with safety and provide the kids with a chance to see some of their favorite SRO’s.”
C.M. Eppes Middle School Principal Him Harris and Assistant Principal Shontell Lane were on hand to bridge the connection between officers and the school system.
“It helps these kids to see their SRO’s in a different light,” Harris said. “With summer coming up, they’ll be seeing officers around their communities in a different capacity, whether it is volunteer programs or other extracurriculars where they will be serving.”
Officers and educators prepped 150 hot dogs in the course of two minutes at one point, ensuring sanitary food conditions while also taking COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
In total, 300 meals were distributed to school kids, who attend class remotely on Mondays. Following the event, officers delivered the remaining food to various neighborhoods in the community.