A Chapel Hill woman was struck by a car and killed on Friday night was trying to cross Greenville Boulevard north of 10th Street with a group of people, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Katherine Nell Acierno, 21, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, was hit about 11:50 p.m. while trying to cross the highway from the the area of the Best Western Plus Suites-Greenville hotel to The Horizon apartments, formerly Sunchase, at 2201 Greenville Blvd.
A preliminary investigation determined a 2012 Toyota Camry operated by 22-year-old Nicholas Ramkissoon of Washington, N.C., was traveling north on the highway as the group was attempting to cross.
Police department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the the incident did not occur at an intersection or crosswalk. Hunter also said that Ramkissoon has been cooperative amid the investigation.
The Camry struck Acierno in the roadway. Acierno was transported to Vidant Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.