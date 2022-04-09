The Greenville City Council is scheduled to discuss establishing a civilian team to handle some traffic investigations during Monday’s workshop session.
Creating such a unit will require approval of the N.C. General Assembly, according to agenda materials for the 4 p.m. meeting, being held in City Hall Conference Room 337.
The proposed civilian traffic investigation unit would respond to vehicle crashes involving property damage on roadways and parking lots throughout the city.
The civil investigators would complete traffic crash reports, exchanges of insurance information and authorize the towing of vehicles, according to agenda materials.
They also would offer support at the scene of serious motor vehicle crashes, road closures and other events requiring traffic diversion by directing vehicles and people away from the scene.
The investigators also would supplement the work of parking enforcement outside the downtown area by issuing handicapped parking, fire lane parking violations and taking reports on low speed, low impact crashes; tasks that don’t require a sworn officer.
The police department proposes staffing the unit by converting four sworn officer positions that are currently vacant to civilian status. Vehicles already in the city’s fleet would be repurposed for the investigators.
Greenville police are called to the scene of several hundred crashes a month, said Kristen Hunter, Greenville Police Department spokeswoman. A civilian unit would take some of that call volume off the patrol division.
State law requires police officers to file a report for all crashes involving damages totaling $1,000 or more. The General Assembly has to authorize any changes that allow civilians to investigate and file crash reports, Hunter said.
Greenville officials are modeling their recommendation on a program operated by the city of Wilmington.
Animal services
The council also will hear a presentation from the police department and city attorney’s office on a request to repeal and replace the city ordinances governing animal protective services.
According to the council’s agenda materials, the changes are needed to bring the ordinance in line with state legislation that says a local government ordinance must specifically state that a violation is a misdemeanor or infraction punishable by civil and criminal penalties.
The section of the city’s code containing the animal control ordinances has not been revised since 2015 and the bulk of the materials have not been revised since the 1990s.
The proposed changes will include clarifications on when an animal can be seized if an owner is not present and how animals can be reclaimed.
New sections also will be added to address what animals people cannot keep in their homes, a definition of “inherently dangerous animals” and how animals are determined to be potentially dangerous, dangerous, vicious or a public nuisance.
Other ordinances will govern keeping exotic animals and the housing and care of animals.
Parts of the ordinance will be reworded so people can keep up to two potbelly pigs of certain sizes within city limits, and will outline regulations for keeping fowl and urban beekeeping.
Staff is recommending that after Monday’s presentation, the proposal will be brought again to council at its May 9 meeting for a first reading and discussion. The council will take a preliminary vote of approval that night and hear a second reading and take a final vote to adopt the ordinances on May 11.
New parking plan
Staff also will review proposed changes to the city’s downtown parking plan.
City staff spent 2019 working with a consultant to develop a parking plan that created hourly parking on-street and in parking lots and set up a new lease parking plan for people living and working in the downtown area.
The plan’s adoption and implementation was put on hold when COVID-19 struck. With most COVID-19 restrictions over, staff wants to restart discussions about implementing the plan.
During the workshop, staff will review how parking is currently structured in the downtown area, review the proposed plan and discuss moving forward with public input meetings.
Staff is seeking council input on possible updates and how to prepare for the public input sessions.
Council meeting
Following Monday’s workshop, the council will hold its 6 p.m. meeting in council chambers.
The council is holding two public hearings on financing for a development that will have a retirement facility, charter school and day care facility.
SpringShire Retirement, the project developer, is working with a Wisconsin organization called the Public Finance Agency on the project it wants to build along N.C. 43 North near Greenville Utilities Commission’s operations center.
Federal tax laws and the laws governing the Public Finance Authority require the elective legislative body overseeing the jurisdiction the facilities will be located in to hold a public hearing.
Staff said the City of Greenville will not have any liability or responsibility for paying the bonds. The bonds also won’t affect the city’s debit limit or credit ratings.
One of the public hearings is on SpringShire, and the Public Finance Authority’s desire to change the maturity and interest rate provisions on a bond issued to cover pre-construction and development expenses.
The second public hearing is on SpringShire’s desire to finance up to $46 million in bonds to build the retirement facility.
The council also is scheduled to hear a report from its environmental advisory commission, an update from the Traffic Safety Task Force and vote on amendments to the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget.