Greenville police are seeking information on a missing person.
Scott Phillips, 54, last was seen leaving his residence in the 1800 block of Bloomsbury Road between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday. He is expected to be driving a 2017 black Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license plate HMK6012.
Phillips has not contacted his family or his employer, Vidant Edgecombe Cancer Center, the police department reported on Wednesday. This is considered unusual behavior by those close to him.
Phillips is a white male, clean shaven, with grayish-brown hair and glasses.
Those with information are urged to call 329-4302.