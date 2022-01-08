The Greenville City Council is set to start the new year by considering steps to criminalize discharging weapons within city’s limits.
The council will take up the issue during its 4 p.m. Monday workshop along with a review of proposed stormwater regulatory changes.
A state law went into effect Dec. 1 that decriminalizes certain actions unless city rules expressly state the action is criminal.
Greenville Police Department is requesting the council examine civil and criminal penalties for discharging a firearm and other weapons inside city limits.
The city’s current rules declare it’s unlawful to discharge firearms and other weapons but don’t state what the penalty will be.
Under proposed new rules, violators could be charged criminally or issued a civil citation.
A person found guilty under the criminal charge will be ordered to pay a penalty between $100 and $500.
A person who is issued a civil citation will have to pay a fine ranging from $250 for a first violation to $500 for any subsequent violations that occur within 365 days of the first incident.
The state law making these changes also states that ordinances specifying a criminal penalty cannot be approved when they are first introduced, staff said. Monday’s discussion will be the first reading of the proposed rule. It will be brought back during a February council meeting for a second reading and adoption vote.
The council is reviewing proposed changes to its stormwater rules because of updates the North Carolina Environmental Management Commission enacted in 2020 for managing nutrient flow into the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers.
The city, which already followed the Tar-Pamlico rules, was added to the list of municipalities required to follow the Neuse nutrient rules.
The city must change its stormwater management ordinance and programs to comply with the state changes, which includes modifying how nutrients are calculated and mitigated. Changes also are required for determining when stormwater control measures are required, when limitations have to be applied to new development and reporting requirements.
Following the presentation to the City Council, staff will present the proposal to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality for review and presentation to the management commission.
If the commission approves the proposal, it will return to council members in the fall for adoption and go into effect in January 2023.
The council will hold its regular session after the workshop. It’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The meeting’s consent agenda, a collection of items that are voted on jointly with no discussion, include accepting recommendations for placing a DownEast Sculpture Exhibition on city property, spending requests from the Greenville Utilities Commission, awarding contracts for street rehabilitation projects and declaring two fire trucks as surplus and selling them to the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department for $1.
The council also is scheduled to approve transferring $55,000 from the city parking lot enhancement project fund the public works capital project fund for operational and recreation and parks expenses.