Greenville police are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects who broke a glass panel at a business Sunday.
GPD in a social media post said the suspects threw nuts and bolts that about 4 p.m. at the store front glass at Parrott Canvas, 508 W. 14th St., which broke a panel and caused damage estimated at about $700.
The incident is the second time the panel has been damaged at the store, the post said. The business is a manufacturing entity that makes items like bags and backpacks.
On Thursday a spokeswoman said that the two suspects had yet to be identified but that the public had offered tips after the post was put online.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 329-3438 or Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
320 W. 10th St., midnight Sept. 15-1:22 p.m. Nov. 30: three air conditioning units valued at $24,000 stolen from commercial office; case inactive.
420 Cotanche St., 1 a.m. Nov. 26: smartphone valued at $1,000 stolen from Rafters Social Club; case active.
800 Thomas Langston Road, 10:18 a.m. Nov. 30: equipment valued at $50 stolen at Lowe's. Items recovered; case closed by citation.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:49 p.m. Nov. 30: clothes valued at $58.22 stolen at Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by citation.
730 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10:56 a.m. Oct. 28- 11 a.m. Nov. 29: mattress with protector valued at $569, pillows valued at $119.90 stolen at Factory Mattress; case active.
Assaults
1500 block Halifax Street, 4:38 p.m. Nov. 30: shots fired in road; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
Break ins, thefts
955 Brompton Lane, 12 a.m. Nov. 26- 10:57 a.m. Nov. 28: parts stolen off of vehicle at Car Mart of Greenville; case active.
1900 block Longleaf Lane, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 28: burglary reported at residence; case active.
6200 block Whaley Road, Grifton, 6:32 a.m. Nov. 29: break in at residence. Prescription medication value at $15 stolen; case active.
1900 block Jackson Avenue, 12 a.m. Nov. 23- 12:20 p.m. Nov. 29: package on porch containing jewelry valued at $99.99, clothes valued at $17.99 stolen from residence.
900 block Benjamin Drive, 7:50 p.m. Nov. 30: break in reported; case active.
2000 block Ivy Road, 12:02 a.m. Dec. 1: break in at residence; case active.
2600 block Hardee Street, Simpson, 8 a.m Nov. 28- 7:30 a.m. Nov. 29: break in reported at residence. Power tools valued at $4,854, cooking pot valued at $255, four car rims valued at $1,995 stolen; case active.
Assaults
300 block Staton House Road at Rebecca Dare Lane, 6:14 p.m. Nov. 28: man assaulted by unknown person wielding cutting instrument; case active.
3100 block Joe Stocks Road, 4 a.m. Nov. 29: man shot by family member at residence. Injury reported; case active.
800 block Shirley Farm Lane, Ayden, 9:06 p.m. Nov. 29: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case cleared.
4800 block Old Washington Road, Washington, 3:04 p.m. Nov. 30: woman assaulted by child at residence; case active.