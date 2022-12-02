Greenville police are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects who broke a glass panel at a business Sunday.

GPD in a social media post said the suspects threw nuts and bolts that about 4 p.m. at the store front glass at Parrott Canvas, 508 W. 14th St., which broke a panel and caused damage estimated at about $700.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.