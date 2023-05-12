Greenville police seek missing teen Pat Gruner Staff Writer May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old who has been missing for a week.On Thursday the department in a social media post said they are seeking David Hopkins Jr., 15. The teen was last seen May 5 at his Thornbrook Drive home.The residence is in the Westhaven neighborhood south of the city's Convention District, just north of Regency Boulevard.Hopkins is a black male approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall who about 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the post said.Anyone with information or who locates the teen is asked to contact Detective Smith at 329-4318. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Computer Science Police Anatomy Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022