A recent court ruling has prompted the Greenville Police Department to begin withholding the names of people who are involved in motor vehicle wrecks unless they are charged with a crime.
The action, first confirmed to The Daily Reflector on Friday, means the public will no longer have access to the names and addresses of the majority of people involved in wrecks in the city. It follows similar action taken by the State Highway Patrol and other municipal law enforcement agencies.
Police said they would release the names of people involved only if they faced criminal charges. They also would release the names of people killed in wrecks.
“If someone is deceased, there is no expectation of privacy at that point, so their name would be subject to release,” spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
Under the new policy, the identity of the motorist who struck a 9-year-old boy on Memorial Drive on March 9 would not be divulged if authorities determine she is not at fault, Hunter said.
“Names of drivers will be released if they are charged as a result of their actions. In the case of Jayceon Epps, a decision has not yet been reached by the DA’s office regarding charges. If that driver is ultimately charged, her name would be released,” she said Monday.
The department’s online database for collision reports has been offline since early March. When it is relaunched, driver information will be redacted in line with a federal judge’s Feb. 23 decision in a suit filed by media companies and attorneys against the Town of Chapel Hill.
McClatchy, a Sacramento-based company that publishes the News & Observer of Raleigh and The Charlotte Observer, filed suit in 2021. Judge Loreta C. Biggs, U.S. District Court Judge for the Middle District of North Carolina, denied McLatchy’s motion for summary judgment that argued that the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act, or DPPA, does not bar North Carolina law enforcement agencies from “releasing to the public accident reports containing the unredacted names and addresses of involved drivers,” according to the ruling.
The DPPA has been cited in decisions by other law enforcement agencies including the State Highway Patrol to stop providing crash reports through online databases and requiring the public to make individual requests and pay fees for information that historically has been part of the public record.
Biggs’ ruling agreed with interpretations that DPPA requires information on reports to be redacted. As part of the ruling, a cross-motion for summary judgment by the Town of Chapel Hill was granted.
“Whether or not accident reports are public records under North Carolina law does not disturb this court’s ultimate holding,” the ruling added.
Greenville’s eCrash system has been down for maintenance. Hunter said in that time the department’s legal team made the decision to redact driver information from reports, citing the McClatchy case. The reports will still include time, locations, narratives, diagrams and other information, which is more than what is provided by the state and other law enforcement agencies, she said.
Hunter said the court’s decision delayed efforts to relaunch the database as the site’s vendor works to implement the redaction protocols.
GPD had been in discussion interdepartmentally and with other community entities, including The Daily Reflector, about possible changes. The ruling was the final factor, Hunter said.
GPD will continue to provide information in the event that a driver is charged with a crime such as driving while impaired, even though that information will not be available directly on the collision reports, Hunter said. She added that the department will continue to proactively send news releases in the event of a fatal crash.
The policy is subject to change based on future court rulings or other factors, Hunter said. It is unclear if McClatchy or the North Carolina Press Association will pursue an appeal at this time.
Until eCrash is back online Hunter asked that those seeking crash information do so through the DMV. When the system is back the involved parties will be able to receive a certified report through GPD in person, she said.
The department will still offer certified, unredacted reports to motorists involved a collision, insurance companies or legal counsel who receive the consent of people involved.