A Greenville crash investigator shoots photos where Jayceon Epps, 9, was hit by a car on Memorial Drive on March 9.

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

A recent court ruling has prompted the Greenville Police Department to begin withholding the names of people who are involved in motor vehicle wrecks unless they are charged with a crime.

The action, first confirmed to The Daily Reflector on Friday, means the public will no longer have access to the names and addresses of the majority of people involved in wrecks in the city. It follows similar action taken by the State Highway Patrol and other municipal law enforcement agencies.


