Ted Sauls, shown here speaking to students recently, was named Greenville police chief on Monday.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

A veteran Greenville police officer who has pulled three tours as interim chief has been named to lead the department, the city announced Monday.

City Manager Ann Wall appointed Ted Sauls Jr. as the new Greenville Police Department chief to replace Mark Holtzman, who stepped down on July 29.


