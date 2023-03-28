The Greenville Police Department is increasing its oversight of downtown bar bouncers, the chief said in a recent memo to city officials, a change that comes ahead of a possible increase in the number of drinking establishments in the district.
Beginning in May, the department will fully implement an ordinance that governs qualifications and training for bar bouncers, Chief Ted Sauls said in a March 13 memo to the city manager and shared with the City Council.
Discussions with bar owners about over-intoxicated patrons revealed that the city was utilizing only one of five tenants in the ordinance meant to ensure public safety, Sauls’ memo said.
“The bouncer ordinance is intended to provide oversight of the bouncer function and provide required training to each establishment ...,” the memo said. “In fact, discussion on how to handle over-intoxicated bar patrons is an integral component of the training received by bouncers through the bouncer ordinance.”
The ordinance requires bars to submit criminal background checks to the department within 30 days of each bouncer’s employment.
It also requires annual background checks, bouncer training by the department within 90 days of employment and a separate training session every two years.
Finally, the ordinance requires a quarterly report to be submitted listing all security staff employed during that quarter including when they were initially employed and the most recent date of completion of a training session.
The city was enforcing only the last tenant, Sauls’ memo said. Effective May 1 all of the tenets will be enforced.
Sauls said last week that the memo to the manager and council was a first step toward full implementation of the rules. “Naturally before making (owners) aware of it, it is always a good idea to make your policymakers aware of it as a refresh,” Sauls said.
Education of bar owners is ongoing. “That way everyone can get themselves in line and in order,” the chief continued. “We hold the bouncer training every other month, so they have ample opportunity to get their people in there, get their criminal history checks done.”
The police department had been meeting monthly with bar owners in light of moves by the City Council to eliminate a rule that prohibited new bars from opening within 500 feet of existing bars, the memo said.
The city council has voted to suspend the rule downtown, which will allow more bars to open in the district. Similar action is being considered on a citywide basis.
During the meetings, bar owners raised concerns about their ability to handle over-intoxicated patrons, Sauls said in the memo.
That’s when it became clear the department had not been fully implementing the bouncer ordinance, the memo said.
The memo was not in response to incidents of serious crime in downtown Greenville, Sauls said, as data shows those figures are continuing to dwindle. The district has not seen any upticks in fights or alcohol-related crimes.
The memo also did not originate from any concerns about downtown social districts that allow people to drink alcoholic beverages while walking on designated sidewalks between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Nightlife activities peak between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when bars are required under state law to cease alcohol sales, Sauls said.