The Greenville Police Department is increasing its oversight of downtown bar bouncers, the chief said in a recent memo to city officials, a change that comes ahead of a possible increase in the number of drinking establishments in the district.

Beginning in May, the department will fully implement an ordinance that governs qualifications and training for bar bouncers, Chief Ted Sauls said in a March 13 memo to the city manager and shared with the City Council.


