The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of rezoning request that will allow more development in an Allen Road neighborhood over the protests of people already living in the area.
Wade Smith and Greg McCullough, who live in an area that is a combination of single family homes and townhouse developments, said allowing more duplexes to be built in their neighborhood would create more congestion on an already busy street.
Green Estates requested nearly 3.5 acres of a 12-acre parcel be rezoned from residential medium density multifamily to residential high density multi-family.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said there already is residential high density multi-family development in the area.
“We are essentially trying to clean up the zoning so it matches the parcel lines of the project we are developing,” said Dan Withers, project manager of ARK Consulting Group, which represented the developers.
Gooby said the rezoning will allow the developers to add 10-12 net units to the development. There will be an additional 88 trips a day.
She said there is already R%5E zoning in the area so staff recommended approving the request
“The traffic is already getting hectic,” Smith said. “There is only one way in, one way out.” Depending on the time of day, it’s difficult to turn out of Laurel Ridge Drive, the development’s only street accessing Allen Road, Smith said. He also had concerns about the effect additional housing would have on a retention pond that serves the area.
Smith said once Allen Road is widened it may be easier to add more housing to the neighborhood.
McCullough echoed Smith’s concerns about having only one way in and out of the neighborhood.
Commission members asked if there are any plans to add a second entrance to the property. Gooby said there has been discussion about eventually creating a loop road in the neighborhood but there would still only be one entrance along Allen Road.
The six commission members at Tuesday’s meeting all voted to recommend the Greenville City Council approve the rezoning request.
The members also all voted to recommend the approval of the following requests:
- Rezone 41.67 acres located between Stantonsburg Road and MacGregor Downs Road and west of B’s BBQ Road from general commercial to medical residential high density multi-family.
Jim Walker, representing the corporation that made the request, said while there has been interest in commercial development of the corner lot along Statonsburg Road but little interest in the rear of the property.
However, residential development along B’s BBQ Road in recent years has convinced the owners that residential zoning will give them more flexibility for developing the area.
- Rezone 1.89 acres located north of West Fifth Street where Moye Boulevard ends at the entrance of the Greenville VA Clinic.
Steve Janowski with Rivers and Associates said the owners want to develop a hotel on the property.
- Recommended the Greenville City Council approve the closure of Southpark Drive. The closure is being sought by adjoining property owners, Gooby said. No development has occurred along the street.