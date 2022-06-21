The chairman of Greenville’s planning and zoning commission assured opponents of a residential rezoning request that their comments were heard but there are rules the board has to follow.
“Developers do have a lot of impact, but the citizens have impact as well,” said commission chairman Kevin Faison. "It’s not that we are not listening but we are bound by a certain set of rules we have to follow. We understand water, we understand light, we understand traffic, but a lot of those things are out of control of this board.”
Faison offered those comments shortly before the commission took a split voice vote to recommend approval of Bill Clark Homes’ request to rezone 13.8 acres located behind the Wal-Mart on East 10th Street from residential-agricultural to residential high density multi-family.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the rezoning will allow up to 165 multi-family units to be built on the land.
The rezoned property is located east of L.T. Hardee Road between Norfolk and Southern Railroad and Leon Drive
Most speakers worried about the increased traffic multi-family housing would produce on L.T. Hardee Road. A multi-family development with 72 units in three, three-story buildings is already being built nearby, said Dennis Campbell, a resident of L.T. Hardee Road.
The majority of the property is surrounded by residential land, with a small corner adjacent to a sharp curb on L.T. Hardee Road.
Wanda Smith, who has lived near the curve for 25 years, said she has seen multiple vehicles land in the ditch because of the curve. She had a fire truck knock over her mailbox.
Mike Tart, a Leon Drive resident said he had “zero chance” of making a left turn onto PortertownRoad or N.C. 33 East (East 10th Street) because there is already too much traffic in the area.
“I think it would be wise if we invested in the infrastructure first and then looked at building in that area then,” Tart said. “Right now your roads can’t handle what’s over there.” L.T. Hardee and Portertown roads are “about to fall in” because they are is disrepair., he said.
Board member Allen Thomas, Greenville’s former mayor, asked if a “critical mass” of projects were happening in the area.
“There are definitely some other projects going on. Some multi-family projects as one person mentioned,” Gooby said. Staff does look at the cumulative amount of increased traffic when reviewing the rezoning requests.
“Certainly there is a lot of development going on and there will continue to be a lot of development in this part of the city,” Gooby said.
Landon Weaver, a representative of Bill Clark Homes, said the rezoning request meets the city’s future land use plan rules. The rezoning is a good transition from the commercial area around Wal-Mart to the traditional neighborhoods between Leon Drive and Eastern Pines Road.
Following the opposition comments, staff was asked if Weaver had to chance to respond. Gooby said while staff could ask Weaver questions, he didn’t get a second chance to speak.
“I know some people view building as progress, but to the existing residents, many who like us are in our twilight years, the additional stress will cause an undesirable situation when all we want is a quiet neighborhood to enjoy,” Campbell said.
Commission members are not listening to residents, Campbell said.
Faison assured residents the board was listening to their input.
“I definitely understand where the citizens are coming from,” Faison said. He lives nearby and deals with the same traffic congestion.
“We do listen to what you have to say but we have rules of governance that we have to follow,” he said. “It’s not always an easy decision but we always encourage people to come and speak their mind and tell us what you think is important to you.”
Developers have a lot of impact, Faison said, but citizens have impact as well.
The Greenville City Council has final approval on the rezoning request. Gooby said the item will be heard by the council in August, because council does not schedule meetings in July.
The commission unanimously approved all other items on its Tuesday agenda:
- A preliminary plat for a 12-phase project called Cypress Pointe Cluster, located along the northern right of way of N.C. Highway 22 East, next to Rolling Meadows subdivision.
The development is east of the property rezoned for the Bill Clark Homes project on L.T. Hardee Road.
The approved plat consists of 304 single-family lots and eight nonresidential lots totaling 112.5 acres.
The eight pages presented to the commission show the street pattern and location of utilities extensions, drainage, and storm water features that will serve the future. The developers proposed building 12,797 linear feet of streets. Sidewalks will be built along one side of all the streets and the project will have five stormwater detention ponds. About 100 lots will have rear entries.
- Rezoned nearly 16 acres located along the northern right-of-way of Staton Road and 1,000 feet east of North Memorial Drive from unoffensive industry to industry.
- Rezoned nearly 19 acres located east and west of South Square Drive, north of Whitley Drive from general commercial residential high density multi-family.
- The rezoned area was part of a development “Fire Tower Commercial Park phase 3” that received preliminary plat approval from the commission later in the meeting. The preliminary plat encompassed 36 acres located west of Victory Lane and east of Whitley Drive, adjacent to Reimage Church.
The proposed plat consists of 23 commercial lots totaling 36.161 acres.