The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission has unanimously recommended two zoning ordinance amendments that will expand where alcohol-related businesses can operate in the city. The recommended changes will now go to Greenville City Council for final approval.
The changes stemmed from the City Council’s effort to eliminate a rule preventing new bars from opening within 500 feet of existing bars in downtown Greenville. During the process for writing the new rules, planning and zoning members said the change shouldn’t be limited to the downtown area.
The council moved ahead with adopting the new rules for the downtown area, called the “bar 2022” rules, but directed planning and zoning to submit a plan for areas outside of downtown.
The new rules eliminate the 500-foot rule between bars but still require a 500-foot distance between bars and single-family homes in zoning districts that allow single-family use. It also requires a 500-foot distance between bars and single-family residential zoning districts. The 500 feet is measured from lot lines.
The second change will allow microbreweries and microdistilleries to operate as a special use in commercial downtown fringe, general commercial and heavy commercial zoning districts.
Staff also added a last-minute adjustment that will permit microdistilleries to operate in the city’s lone mixed use-institutional zoning district, land that will house the Intersect East property bordered by Evans and 10th streets. The development will house offices, light manufacturing and research and development space along with apartments and restaurants.
The project is a partnership between East Carolina University and Elliott Sidewalk Communities.
Microbreweries were already permitted in the mixed use-institutional district, said Chantae Gooby, chief planner. Bars are not permitted in the district.
Microbreweries manufacture beer and microdistilleries manufacture liquor. Both also sell their product on-site.
Other actions included:
The commission unanimously recommended changing the city’s regulations governing tobacco shops. The change will prevent a Class 2 tobacco shop from locating within a half-mile, 2,640 feet, from another Class 2 shop or a Class 1 shop.
“It’s simply a housekeeping issue. We have the intent and the purpose, but the language seemed to need a tweak,” Gooby said.
In 2013 the city council adopted uses and standards for two classes of tobacco shops. Class 1 sells tobacco or similar products, she said, while Class 2 sells tobacco and similar products as well as items such as pipes and water pipes. Class 2 shops have more stringent standards.
There are 27 tobacco shops in the city, Gooby said, and the new rules do not affect any of the existing stores.
“What we are trying to eliminate is that you can be a Class 2 and then a Class 1 can come in. That was never the intent,” she said.
Vape shops are included in the rules, she said.
The recommendation now goes to the city council for final approval.
The commission also recommended that the council adopt changes to the city code to reflect the engineering services being made its own department with its own director.
Other changes include revisions to the city’s manual of standard designs and details, soil erosion and sedimentation control ordinance and updated references to governmental agencies.