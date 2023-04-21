Greenville City Hall

Greenville City Hall

 file photo/the Daily Reflector

The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission has unanimously recommended two zoning ordinance amendments that will expand where alcohol-related businesses can operate in the city. The recommended changes will now go to Greenville City Council for final approval.

The changes stemmed from the City Council’s effort to eliminate a rule preventing new bars from opening within 500 feet of existing bars in downtown Greenville. During the process for writing the new rules, planning and zoning members said the change shouldn’t be limited to the downtown area.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.