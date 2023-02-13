Greenville Recreation and Parks has secured a grant to fund the stabilization of a portion of Green Mill Run’s streambank between Elm and 10th streets. Weather permitting, the work will begin this week.
Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector
By Ginger Livingston/Staff Writer
Work is scheduled to begin this week that will close a section of the Green Mill Run greenway to stabilize the adjacent stream bank, weather permitting.
Greenville Recreation and Parks received an $88,275 Environmental Enhancement Grant from the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office to stabilize a 75-foot-long section of the stream between Elm and 10th streets.
The project will require temporary closure of the greenway east of Elm Street Park, said Mark Nottingham Greenville parks planner. Barricades and signs will be posted, alerting users to the greenway’s closure.
The project will prevent further erosion and sedimentation that happens along the streambank, Nottingham said. It also will protect the greenway, which runs parallel to the stream.
Nottingham said erosion has left two to three feet between the greenway path and the streambank’s edge, which drops steeply to the stream’s surface.
“We’ve had a chain-link fence in that location so it doesn’t become a hazard to people on the greenway,” he said.
Stabilizing the streambank requires filling wire baskets with large stones and stacking them along the eroded area.
“It holds the bank back. Eventually, dirt will make it into the baskets and vegetation will grow on top of the baskets,” Nottingham said. “It will look like a vegetative stream bank.”
The Environmental Enhancement Grant funds are from a 25-year agreement the attorney general’s office reached with Smithfield Foods in 2000 related to hog waste lagoons. Smithfield provides $2 million a year for environmental projects, awarding up to $500,000 in grants for a three-year period.
The program since 2002 has funded the closure of 240 abandoned lagoons and the restoration or permanent conservation of more than 31,000 acres of land, wetland restoration, stormwater remediation, stream stabilization and environmental education and research initiatives. The grants are only available to non-profit organizations, including academic institutions, and government entities.
Bridgeview Contractors of Rocky Mount is the contractor for the Greenville project. Along with the attorney general’s grant, the city is contributing $59,660, Nottingham said. The project’s total cost is $147,000, including the expense of securing the necessary permits to work on a streambank.
Nottingham said recreation and parks undertook the project because it will protect the greenway. The city’s engineering department also has undertaken multiple streambank stabilization projects along Green Mill Run and two other streams:
Green Mill Road: Three projects totaling $150,000 to preserve 360 feet.
Meeting House Branch: Eight projects totaling $600,000 to preserve 975 feet.