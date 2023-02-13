Work is scheduled to begin this week that will close a section of the Green Mill Run greenway to stabilize the adjacent stream bank, weather permitting.

Greenville Recreation and Parks received an $88,275 Environmental Enhancement Grant from the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office to stabilize a 75-foot-long section of the stream between Elm and 10th streets.


