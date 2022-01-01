A single wish swept the crowd at Friday’s New Year’s Eve celebration and Emerald Drop at Greenville’s Town Common — that 2022 sees the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until then, families, friends, couples and singles who gathered to watch Greenville’s second New Year’s Eve celebration enjoyed a night of music, moderate temperatures and a brief respite from the worries of the last two years.
“This is great,” said Carlie Maloney, a student at Pitt Community College. “It’s great to be able to be out with people and to just get some normalcy back.”
Maloney and her fiancé, Matt Modlin, stood off by themselves, enjoying Italian ices as the Atlanta-based band The Afterparty Experience played. Modlin wished for “positive vibes” in 2022 and that people can get back to normal. Maloney hopes 2022 is the year people return to being nice to each other.
Jackie Keesee, an assistant nurse manager at Vidant Medical Center’s cardiac ICU, also wants to see life return to normal and COVID to fade away.
“It’s been tough. With the staffing, with a lot of sick people. I am ready for it to get back to normal,” Keesee said.
Keesee joined her husband, son and mom at Town Common, creating their own little pod in the crowd.
The family had attended Raleigh’s First Night celebration several years ago and when they saw Greenville was hosting a night of music and fireworks, they knew they wanted to come.
“We are hoping that being vaccinated, having our boosters, staying socially distanced and all those things are going to keep us safe,” said Deb Brady, Keesee’s mom.
Brady is senior manager of McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge in Greenville, which provides housing for adults undergoing cancer treatment at Vidant. Her new year’s wish is the wish she has every day.
“My wish is a cure for cancer. At least research and development that will help the people we work with,” Brady said.
Jan. 23 is the 20th anniversary of the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge so Brady had another wish.
“I’m hoping our wonderful Greenville community will continue to support (Hope Lodge guests) as it always has … to provide service for people who are struggling with cancer,” Brady said.
Mother and daughter Latreina and Precious Koonce of New Bern also stood by themselves and swayed to the music.
“I’ve been here for a couple of other events and I really enjoy the atmosphere here,” Latreina Koonce said. “I’ve been to Greenville for quite a few events.”
Mother and daughter said they had a few concerns about coming to possibly crowded New Year’s celebration, especially after Latreina Koonce’s original plans had been canceled because of the omicron variant.
“I had a whole cruise that I was supposed to be on right now, eight days, canceled because of (omicron),” she said. “So I was concerned, but it’s an open area outside. It is what it is, but we know when to take safety precautions. We’re standing by ourselves so I don’t think we have anything to worry about.”
“Being able to get outside, have fun without having to worry so much is better,” Precious Koonce said. “I am glad they had this here, in this wide-open space.”
Greenville Assistant City Manager Ken Graves said staff knew it was possible to host a safe event because of the outdoor setting. The city didn’t host a kids zone at this year’s event and there were no alcohol sales, creating more space for people to spread out, which they did.
“The main reason to have this event is to try to figure out how to live with COVID because we know it’s not going to go away,” Graves said. “We are going to have to still maintain our lives, go to work, school, church, whatever. We have got to push through to normalcy.”
Bethany Ange and Austin Hardee of Washington said since they are vaccinated they didn’t worry about accepting their neighbor’s invitation to drive over to watch the fireworks.
“We’ve got to kiss during the fireworks to ring in the new year,” Ange said.