Downtown Greenville business owners, residents and customers can learn about the city’s proposed changes to public parking during two upcoming meetings.
The meetings are 5:30 p.m. today and 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Both sessions are being held in the City Hall Third Floor Gallery, 200 W. Fifth St.
City officials have worked on altering the rules for downtown parking since 2019. The implementation was delayed when COVID-19 struck in 2020.
The goal of the changes is to maximize turnover of on-street parking spaces, encourage parking in surface parking lots and create consistent parking enforcement, the city said.
Officials also wanted a plan that was easy to understand and a system that was easy to use.
The recommended plan would charge $1 an hour for on-street parking with a maximum time of three hours. After the three-hour period, violators will be charged $5 for each 30-minute interval.
Parking lots would be free for the first hour and 75 cents an hour for the remaining time. There will be no maximum parking period.
The city also wants to do away with its current kiosk payment stations and encourage motorists to download the city’s Passport app and use it to record when they park and when they leave. People who don’t have smartphones can dial a telephone number that will be posted near parking areas. Merchants also will be able to set up parking for customers through Passport.
The city is proposing two types of residential leasing: reserved and unreserved.
Reserved space holders will be assigned a clearly marked space in a city-owned parking lot. The leaseholder will be responsible for towing vehicles parked in their space. A limited number will be available and leasees must submit written proof that they don’t have parking at their apartment.
The proposed reserved parking lease will be $70 a month, $420 for six months and $840 a year.
An unreserved space lease will have unlimited use of surface parking lot space within the downtown area, except for the parking deck. The leaseholder won’t be guaranteed a parking space. Unreserved leases will be assigned to specific vehicles and will not be interchangeable.
A permit for unreserved parking would be $55 a month, $330 for six months and $660 a year.
There are two leasing options for business owners and their employees.
The employee or employer permits would be $40 a month, $240 for six months or $480 a year.
The employee permit is assigned to a specific car. Employers will be able to purchase up to 10 permits that come with hangers that can be exchanged among employees.
The city also plans to remove the kiosks at the Fourth Street Parking Deck, replacing them with gate arms. The system, similar to one at East Carolina University’s Main Campus parking deck, will record when a vehicle enters the deck and require payment when the vehicle leaves.