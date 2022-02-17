Moyewood Senior Citizens Club President Mary Baker, center, poses with honorees Hazel Willoughby Whitfield, Shirley Dupree Ebron, Geraldine Maye Smith, and Joyce Jenkins, from left, during the 50th anniversary celebration for the Moyewood Seniors Club on Wednesday.
Eula Younger presents loyalty awards to Hazel Willoughby Whitfield, Shirley Dupree Ebron, Geraldine Maye Smith, and Joyce Jenkins during the 50th anniversary celebration for the Moyewood Seniors Club on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Hazel Willoughby Whitfield, Shirley Dupree Ebron, Geraldine Maye Smith, and Joyce Jenkins hold their loyalty awards during the 50th anniversary celebration for the Moyewood Seniors Club on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Loyalty award honorees Shirley Dupree Ebron, Geraldine Maye Smith, Emma Maye McIntyre, Hazel Willoughby Whitfield, and Joyce Jenkins take a photo together during the 50th anniversary celebration for the Moyewood Seniors Club on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Moyewood Senior Citizens Club celebrated Black History Month 2022 by honoring four longtime members of their organization during the 50th anniversary celebration.
Moyewood Senior CItizens Club members sing “Life Every Voice and Sing” during the 50th anniversary celebration for the Moyewood Seniors Club on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Moyewood Senior CItizens Club members sing "Life Every Voice and Sing" during the 50th anniversary celebration for the Moyewood Seniors Club on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Hazel Willoughby Whitfield holds her loyalty award during the 50th anniversary celebration for the Moyewood Seniors Club on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Joyce Jenkins holds her loyalty award during the 50th anniversary celebration for the Moyewood Seniors Club on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
It’s been more than half a century since a group of Greenville women began gathering to strengthen the bonds of friendship through shared activities and service to the community.
On Monday, as part of Black History Month, five seniors who have more than 150 years of combined membership with the Moyewood Senior Citizen’s Club were recognized for their loyalty and love for the group.
Emma Maye McIntyre, Hazel Willoughby Worthington Whitfield, Shirley Dupree Ebron, Geraldine Maye Smith and Joyce Jenkins were presented with certificates of appreciation from the club, along with letters from Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and N.C. Rep. Kandie Smith.
Sisters McIntyre and Smith’s mother, Emma Joyner Maye, founded the original Moyewood Club almost 51 years ago. After last year’s 50th anniversary celebration was canceled due to the pandemic, Wednesday’s ceremony gave the club a chance to take another swing at their birthday bash.
Maye was a member of Mount Cavalry First Baptist Church, where her daughters met the other honorees as children. McIntyre, Ebron, Smith and Jenkins would go on to graduate from C.M. Eppes High School in the late 1950s and early 1960s, with Whitfield graduating from W.H. Robinson School. Schools in Pitt County did not fully integrate until 1970-71, following a judge greenlighting a plan in 1969.
Ebron said that to her, the group has become family.
“It is more than an organization,” Ebron said. “Many of us were born in the same church years and years ago and here we are now, members of the same club.”
The ceremony was held at the Barnes-Ebron-Taft Community Center at Greenfield Terrace, which bears the name of Ebron’s late husband.
Whitfield, 86, said the group has provided her with comfort.
“I am alone,” Whitfield said. “It is good to have somewhere to go and meet friends, enjoy family. We are just like a religious family who come together and enjoy each other’s company. Cooking, doing activities, going on trips and visiting each other for friendship.”
McIntyre said one of her favorite parts of her time spent with the group has been helping in the community. In addition to volunteering at nursing homes, many members have helped with Meals on Wheels programs and at the Community Crossroads Center.
She said the recognition for her and the other longtime members was special.