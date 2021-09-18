Greenville residents who want to weigh in on changes to the city’s voting districts have several options to review the proposals and make comments.
The Greenville City Council is weighing three options for drawing its voting districts. It authorized two in-person meetings and a virtual session that will make information available. Residents also can submit comments online.
Copies of the maps and comment cards also can be found at City Hall, Sheppard Memorial Library and its Greenville branches and several recreation and community centers.
Federal law requires the city to review the population of each council district after each U.S. Census to see if they have a balanced number of residents. If some districts have too many or too few residents, they are redrawn to equalize the distribution.
Greenville City Council is made up of five districts. An at-large member and the mayor are elected by the entire city.
Maps and comment cards have been placed at the following locations:
- City Hall, 200 West Fifth St.
- Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St.
- Sheppard East Branch Library, 2000 Cedar Lane
- Sheppard Carver Branch Library, 614 West 14th Ave.
- Moyewood Community Center, 1710 West Third St.
- Drew Steele Center, 1058 South Elm St.
- Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St.
- South Greenville Recreation Center, 851 Howell St.
The three public engagement opportunities that will provide residents with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the current district boundary proposals will be held:
- 4-6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Register through the redistricting page at www.greenvillenc.gov.
- Sept. 29, Noon-2 p.m., City Hall.
- Oct. 6, 4-6 p.m., City Hall.
The Greenville Area Transit System is providing free transportation to the sites.
Residents also can submit feedback on the redistricting webpage at www.greenvillenc.gov.
The state legislature moved the November 2021 elections for Greenville and other cities with a district system to March 8. This is a one time change and will not affect future elections.
The city has until Nov. 17 to complete the redistricting process and notify the Board of Elections. If that deadline is met, the candidate filing period for Greenville and the other affected cities will be Dec. 6-17.