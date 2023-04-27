Greenville’s property tax rate would remain unchanged for a third year under an initial 2023-24 budget plan even while the city keeps pace with growing expenses and provides employee raises.

Financial Services Director Byron Hayes told the City Council during a preliminary review of the budget this week that staff is proposing $101.5 million in general fund spending for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.