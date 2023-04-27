Greenville’s property tax rate would remain unchanged for a third year under an initial 2023-24 budget plan even while the city keeps pace with growing expenses and provides employee raises.
Financial Services Director Byron Hayes told the City Council during a preliminary review of the budget this week that staff is proposing $101.5 million in general fund spending for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
A more in-depth budget presentation will be delivered to the council on May 8, Hayes said. Greenville Utilities Commission, the Convention and Visitors Authority and Sheppard Memorial Library will present their budgets, which are part of the final city budget, on May 11.
A public hearing on the budgets is scheduled for June 5 and the budget’s adoption is planned for June 8. The council does not plan to have public workshops on the budget.
The city’s property tax rate will remain 48.95 cents per $100 valuation, Hayes said.
A projected 4.36 percent increase in property tax revenue and a projected 2 percent increase in sales tax revenue will generate most of the additional income, he said.
“Why (revenue) has gone up pretty significantly the last three to five years, we are being rather conservative with our budget just due to any potential recessionary concerns,” Hayes said at the council’s Monday meeting.
Revenue in the current general fund budget initially was set at slightly more than $95 million. When the fiscal year ends June 30, Hayes anticipates the general fund will have generated nearly $101.7 million.
The city collected nearly $3 million more in sales tax revenue and $2.1 million more in investment earnings than was budgeted, Hayes said.
However, expenses also were more than what was budgeted, especially personnel costs, which were $1.4 million more than budgeted and operating expenses, which were $2.5 million higher, he said.
The 2023-24 budget’s highlights include:
- A 2 percent employee wage increase.
- $2.9 million increase for the pavement management program.
- $1.2 million for infrastructure improvements
- Creation of a new Neighborhood & Business Services Department, including adding a new administrative support position.
- Hiring an additional parks facilities supervisor.
- Upgrade a park ranger position to full-time to maintain the additional amenities at Wildwood Park.
- Continues the third year of the stormwater improvements plan.
- Proposes $47.6 million in capital improvement projects.
Hayes said the projects include funding for the American Rescue Plan Act projects and BUILD grant streetscapes and multi-use travel trails. Multiple stormwater, drainage and street improvement projects also are included in the list, Hayes said.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn asked that staff include $5,000 to $10,000 for amenities at Eastside Park in the budget.
“I know we have a lot of needs and a lot of demands on our budget,” she said. “Eastside Park has been part of our city since 1999 and part of our master parks plan since 2008 and I would like for us to include a little bit of money, perhaps $5,000 to $10,000 for some park benches and some trail signs. It doesn’t even rise to the level CIP or council action, it’s just something … that I think would be great to see.”
Eastside Park is undeveloped land in east Greenville that is bordered by the Tar River, East 10th Street, River Hills subdivision and Homestead Cemetery. Along with river frontage, the property has a small pond. It’s currently farmed.
Blackburn said she didn’t want to interfere with the farming operation, but would like to see a few park benches placed around the pond and trail signs.
Councilman Rick Smiley suggested using contingency funding, about $100,000 built into the budget for unexpected expenses, to fund the request. There was no other discussion and no other requests.
BUILD contracts OK’d
The council on Monday also approved nearly $42 million for roadway and greenway improvements.
The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant project, will improve safety, accessibility and connectivity in west Greenville, the Medical District, East Carolina University and downtown. Preparation for the BUILD project has been ongoing since 2019 when the Federal Highway Administration awarded the grant.
Trader Construction Company of New Bern was awarded nearly $30.26 million for the Fifth Street reconstruction and streetscape project and nearly $7.4 million for a greenway project.
Kimley-Horn and Associates was awarded nearly $4 million for construction engineering and inspection/construction materials and testing services.
The BUILD Fifth Street Reconstruction and Streetscape Project provides for roadway reconstruction, intersection realignments through the construction of two roundabouts, striped and shared bicycle lanes, upgraded decorative roadway and pedestrian lighting, and streetscape amenities.
Project work, which includes three phases, extends along Fifth Street from its intersection with Cadillac Street to its intersection with Reade Street. The work on Fifth Street is expected to take 3½ years.
A network of on-and-off-street greenway and multi-use paths with decorative lighting in some locations will be constructed as part of the greenways project. The project consists of improvements at four locations including the South Tar River Greenway between Nash Street and the Greenville VA Health Care Center, the Moye Boulevard multi-use path upgrade, the arts district trail, and the town common connector. The greenways and multi-use paths work is expected to take three years.