Greenville’s planning and development services office is rewriting the city’s land use laws to fall in line with changes in state statutes.
Greenville City Council received a report on the work facing planning staff during its last meeting of 2020 on Dec. 14.
The General Assembly in 2019 created chapter 160D, which took previous general statutes governing land use, planning and development and combined them into one section.
The state statute goes into effect Jan. 1, and city planner Brad Sceviour said it’s the city’s goal for the local change to go into effect July 1 with the new fiscal year.
It’s the first time since 1905 the state has rewritten its land use rules.
“The reason they did it is because they wanted to consolidate various authorities from cities and counties to make it all stem from one area instead of having to look one place or another depending on where you are,” Sceviour said. “This makes development more straightforward. It also simplifies things for staffing.”
The goal is to consolidate, reorganize and adopt consensus reforms, Sceviour said. There will be no major police changes, mostly clarifying amendments and eliminating “archaic jargon.”
“In 1905, they talked a little differently back then, they wrote a little differently and the terminology doesn’t necessarily apply the same way it does today,” he said.
Municipal and county governments use a variety of terms, such as code and ordinance, when discussing planning and development rules. Those terms will now be replaced with “development regulations.”
Sceviour said staff plans to present a draft ordinance to the city planning and zoning commission in February. He is recommending the council hold two separate public hearings and discussions on the updated ordinance in March and April.
The changes don’t require city council doesn’t have to update city maps or zoning, Sceviour said.
“Do you feel this is going to be pretty tedious work for staff?” Major P.J. Connelly asked.
“Tedious is the right word,” Sceviour said. “It’s a lot of reading, a lot of double checking … but we should be able to accomplish it.”