Greenville Utilities is partnering with a maker of automatic thermostats to conduct a pilot project to help homeowners conserve electric use.
GUC customers who use Ecobee smart thermostats will be able to sign up for a program that will allow GUC to adjust their thermostat temperatures during peak electric demand usage, said John Worrell, director of electric systems.
Participating customers will receive a one-time $50 credit on their bill as an incentive along with a $5 monthly credit for each thermostat enrolled in the program, Worrell said.
It’s estimated the program will save one kilowatt of electricity per device, he said. A kilowatt is equal to burning 10, 100-watt light bulbs for an hour.
GUC wants to launch the pilot program in March. Up to 500 participants will be accepted.
“We’ll be evaluating the effectiveness of this pilot to determine if we should expand it to all smart thermostat manufacturers,” Worrell said.
A smart thermostat is an electronic thermostat that is controlled through apps or the internet, said Steve Hawley, GUC communications manager.
Peak electric usage demand is a one-hour period when there is exceptionally high energy usage, Hawley said. Peak demand periods typically occur when air conditioning use increases significantly or when outside temperatures are extremely low.
The cost of electricity during this one hour period is significantly higher than other periods, accounting for roughly half of GUC’s entire energy bill for a month, Hawley said.
“Reducing the amount of energy used during these periods helps the whole community save money,” he said.
Peak electric usage typically occurs on non-holiday weekdays during the hours 6-10 a.m. during the heating season and 3-7 p.m. during the cooling season, according to Hawley.
GUC officials said the maximum number of savings events per month is eight and savings events will last no longer than six hours.
Promotional materials GUC is preparing for the pilot program say participating customers should experience little to no change in temperatures during a savings event but that it is dependent on an individual’s comfort setting, the outside temperature and humidity and the structure’s insulation.
Information about joining the pilot program will be posted on www.guc.com when it is launched.
Cannon said the pilot program will give GUC an opportunity to evaluate how energy conservation can be performed in the future.
Since 1978, GUC has operated “Beat the Peak,” a program that attaches switches to electric water heaters, central air conditioning units/heat pumps, and/or electric furnaces so they can be switched off during peak electric use periods. Participants can save up to $70 annually.
GUC is responsible for purchasing, maintaining and installing the switches. With smart thermostats, homeowners are responsible for purchasing and installing the equipment.
The launch of a new electric conservation program comes just as GUC is working to secure a large- scale data processing facility that will process large amounts of data which is needed for cryptocurrency mining and high performance computing.
The company would become GUC’s largest electric user.
“The data processing company we are in discussions with would operate with the agreement that when we anticipate a peak demand hour, we would contact them and they would shut down operations during those events,” Hawley said.