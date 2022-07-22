Music, recreation, history and culture all have a place at Greenville’s Town Common, and some residents think showcasing that history rather than burying it is important.

Encompassing First Street from its intersection at Reade Circle to the one at Greene Street, the Town Common features a modern adaptive playground, fishing pier, boat ramp and various walking paths connecting to the South Tar River Greenway. The Toyota Amphitheater has been graced by popular local bands like The Embers and Six Pack Band, as well as national names such as The Plain White T’s, Biz Markie and Tone Loc.


