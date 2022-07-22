Music, recreation, history and culture all have a place at Greenville’s Town Common, and some residents think showcasing that history rather than burying it is important.
Encompassing First Street from its intersection at Reade Circle to the one at Greene Street, the Town Common features a modern adaptive playground, fishing pier, boat ramp and various walking paths connecting to the South Tar River Greenway. The Toyota Amphitheater has been graced by popular local bands like The Embers and Six Pack Band, as well as national names such as The Plain White T’s, Biz Markie and Tone Loc.
The adaptive playground features a board that allows communication across language barriers or for nonverbal children. Ziplines give kids a chance to fly, safely, through the air while sprinkler pylons provide a refreshing splash for those trying to cool off.
Monuments also adorn the Common. The Millenium Sundial, dedicated in 2006 according to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Documenting the American South series, is flanked by memorials for veterans and to the area’s history. At corner of Greene Street, the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza commemorates the Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church that once stood at its location.
The common, as the centerpiece of Greenville’s park scene, has a complicated history. Prior to 1967 the stretch of land along First Street, south of the Tar River, was the Shore Drive neighborhood. Black residents lived, worked, played and worshipped in the segregated area.
In 1967, after the City of Greenville had established plans to build a Town Common in the name of urban renewal, the residents of Shore Drive were told they had to move, but Ella Harris remembers the congregation was told Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church would remain as a monument to their history.
“They would keep that as a historic monument and it would go under the National Historic Registry,” said Harris, 77, a 42-year veteran of the school district and member of the church since 1963. “It was such a very fine edifice. If you go back and examine the property and all that, look at the aerial view, you would see the Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, after everyone was moved out and the houses torn down, that church was still there.”
On Feb. 13, 1969, the church was lost to arson.
“It would have been there. That was the plan. The city said that was the plan,” Harris, a young teacher at J.H. Rose High School at the time, recalled. “It was very difficult. Even though some people had the opportunity to buy some property in the Third Street area, and others had the opportunity to be in government subsidized housing, it was still very sad. What happened was it split the community.”
Harris is grateful that over time there has been work to bring people together.
“The City of Greenville has, it might have been slow coming, but through the years various projects and programs have been initiated down there in the common to bring the people back to it, like the Sunday in the Park,” Harris said.
Ron Harris, a member of the Six Pack Band, from 2014 through early July of 2022 helped organize Sunday in the Park. Since 1973, the series has featured summer concerts and is now in its 49th season. Harris said having access to a central outdoor area is special to him.
“I didn’t have nothing like that growing up,” Harris, a Roxboro native, said. “It’s a great place to have festivals, have music. My kids and I always enjoy going out to that little loop and … set up to enjoy the weekend.
“Over the years, having seen it grow, it definitely benefits the park. You have a lot of different populations using it. Kids, seniors, the bike trails now. All the features down there my family uses as well.”
Harris is partial to Bill Myers and The Monitors, a Wilson-based band that has played in the park many times. Myers himself is a graduate of C.M. Eppes High School, Harris said.
“He’s almost 90 years old now and they still have that group together,” Harris said. “You had the Sunday in the Park and as you went along; you have the various veteran’s groups … celebrating Veterans and Memorial Day down there. This year you had Juneteenth, the Greenville Grooves with Carroll Dashiell.”
Harris is grateful for the Gateway Plaza too. She still attends the church at its new location on Hooker Road. She said that she appreciates Greenville Recreation and Parks’ work on the common.
Don Octigan, the department’s director, said that he is excited to continue to “activate” the common and make it a place the community can convene for culture, recreation and history.