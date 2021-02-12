Greenville needs to negotiate a new dispatch agreement with Pitt County government along with purchasing new portable radios for police and fire-rescue responders, according to a consultant.
The city also should examine ways to improve radio coverage inside large buildings and work on improving its backup dispatch center, said Alan Talkington with TUSA Consulting Services, a firm that advises on and develops radio systems.
Talkington presented the Greenville City Council with the summary of a review conducted on the city’s radio system.
Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Griffin said the study was ordered after his department completed its most recent fire accreditation review and North Carolina Department of Insurance review. Both included recommendations about improving the city’s emergency communications system.
“In order to really look in depth at the communications in general, and for public safety throughout the city, we engaged TUSA,” Griffin said.
Currently all 911 calls in Pitt County go to a single dispatch center operated by the county.
If the call only requires law enforcement, the center transfers it to dispatch centers operated by Greenville police, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.
If it is a fire or emergency medical call, the dispatch center immediately contacts the fire and EMS departments in Greenville and the county.
The city’s agreement with Pitt County is one page plus signatory pages, Talkington said. He described it as a “handshake agreement” that was signed July 2000.
It does not provide any goals or requirements that Pitt County is expected to maintain or achieve, Talkington said.
Concerns on data collection for analysis were raised during the fire rating/accreditation audits, Talkington said. The agreement should be revisited to include standards outlining response time and the collection and retention for long-term auditing, he said.
“It really goes around performance milestones and requirements to assure information needed by the city is available when these assessments and audits are done,” Talkington said.
The city should explore consolidation of Greenville police and fire-rescue dispatching, he said. There are several options, including Greenville taking control of all of its dispatching services or operating a joint dispatch center with Pitt County.
Talkington said the TUSA report includes a 15-year cost analysis of those options, along with maintaining the existing system. He gave no additional details.
Greenville has 6,400 end-user radios, the devices that police officers and fire-rescue members wear on their body and keep in their vehicles. Most are past their lifespan and it’s becoming more difficult to find replacement parts because the manufacturer no longer makes them, Talkington said.
The city should issue a request for proposals for replacing the inventory, he said. The models should have about a 15-year support period.
When asked about the lifespan of the existing system, Battalion Chief Bryant Beddard said it was purchased in 2007 or 2008 and the manufacturer stopped making replacement parts in 2013.
Along with updating its equipment, Talkington said the city has to improve its ability to talk to outside agencies. He said he has already told city management that a lot of its training apparatus didn’t include equipment and channels needed to talk with outside agencies.
Greenville is part of the state’s VIPER radio system, which allows users to talk with other agencies. However, it can’t directly communicate with agencies that aren’t on the same system. Updates are available that will allow Greenville to remain on VIPER but allow it to talk with other entities.
The city also needs to develop a solution for its coverage issues, Talkington said
Greenville’s end-user radios work well when outside buildings, he said. However, numerous large, thick structures, such as schools and churches, have been built in the city in recent years and the radio communications is spotty or nonexistent.
Part of the problem is that Greenville has a single radio tower in the eastern portion of the city.
Pitt County’s radio system has better coverage inside large buildings, Talkington said. Negotiations should be undertaken to see if an arrangement can be reached that allows the city to use the county’s towers, he said.
The city could also add towers to the state VIPER system, Talkington said.
Greenville’s backup center also has problems, Talkington said. Radio controllers used by dispatchers in the center cannot send tone alerts for fires. The center also can’t connect groups like fire and law enforcement who may need to speak directly to each other on a scene.
While council members asked questions during Talkington’s presentation, no directions were given to staff once he completed his presentation.