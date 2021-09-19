The head of Greenville's fire department resigned on Sunday, more than two months before he was due to retire.
The city announced the resignation of Eric Griffin from Greenville Fire-Rescue in a 6 p.m. email. Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named acting chief.
Griffin, 50, had been a member of the department since 1993. He was named chief in December 2014, following a stint as deputy chief beginning in 2011 and interim chief in 2013.
Griffin announced his retirement on Aug. 25, say at that time his last day would be Dec. 1. His salary at the time of his resignation was $156,248.20.
No explanation about the sudden resignation was given.
At the time of his retirement announcement he said the department is well-positioned to continue providing high-quality service.
“It really has been a pleasure for me to come into this department as a trainee and move all the way up as a chief," he said in August.
"It goes to show anyone that they can do it. If they want to be a firefighter, paramedic or EMT, they can come in at the bottom and go all the way to the top.”