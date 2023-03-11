Changes to Greenville’s garbage collection routes will be phased in beginning in June to improve service and balance work among city sanitation crews.
Sanitation Manager Delbert Bryant updated the Greenville City Council on the changes earlier this week. Because it’s an operational change, a council vote wasn’t necessary.
City crews serve 43,700 accounts, a 20 percent increase over the last 10 years, said Delbert Bryant, Greenville’s sanitation manager. Most of the growth has occurred in the southeast and southwest parts of the city. The number of neighborhoods outside of the city’s core also has increased.
The city collects trash from single-family accounts on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Each day has six refuse and six recycles routes. Wednesday is used to pick up trash from multi-family developments and for other services. The city also runs between six and seven yard waste routes and one to two bulk item routes weekly.
Bryant said there are about 2.3 million collections of refuse and recycling in a year.
Annually, crews take 30,000 tons of trash to the Pitt County Transfer Station, which delivers it to a landfill in Bertie County. About 2,500 tons of recycling are taken to the East Carolina Vocational Center recycling facility on Staton Road, he said.
The route changes should reduce the miles driven by sanitation crews, reducing the amount of gas used and emissions released into the atmosphere, he said.
Currently, daily pickups range between 5,110 to 6,500 depending on the day, Bryant said. The goal is to even out the number of stops to a daily average of 5,800 collections.
The changes will be implemented over a 12-month period beginning in June over six phases, Bryant said. Each phase will have one month devoted to education and the second month is when the changes begin, he said.
Crew leaders will drive the routes before the change begins. Crew training will occur prior to all phase changes, Bryant said.
The city also will issue each truck a mobile phone with an app that gives turn-by-turn instructions, Bryant said. The new routes are designed to limit the number of times a truck has to back up and limit the number of left turns.
The city will use GTV, its social media accounts, newspaper and television to promote the changes.
Color-coded stickers will be placed on trash cans and door hangers also will be delivered to each residence, he said.
Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan also reported on the financial challenges facing the solid waste and recycling program.
Mulligan said expected increases in the cost of equipment and trucks and increased fuel costs will challenge the city to maintain its monthly residential solid waste and recycling fee of $16 in the coming years. It’s been five years since the City Council has raised the fee for residential customers, Mulligan said.
A side loader that cost $320,000 in 2018 now costs $440,000, he said. Fuel that was $2.97 a gallon in 2018 was $4.62 in January. The hourly rate for commercial labor, namely mechanics who undertake repairs city crews can’t perform, has increased from $105 an hour to $180 an hour.
The city picks up recycling and delivers it to Pitt County for processing. The county charges all residents $120 to dispose of household waste at the Bertie County landfill and for recycling through East Carolina Vocational Center’s program.
ECVC’s program is labor intensive but does require machinery. The program was shut down for two weeks because of equipment repair.
ECVC reports that recycling markets are performing poorly. Pitt County government recently informed municipalities that ECVC is evaluating its ability to continue its recycling service because it has not been profitable.
Mulligan said the county is investigating recycling options, but finding a new handler will involve increased travel times which will increase costs.
There also is the issue of contamination from comingled collectibles, which results in some recyclables having to go to the transfer station.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn asked if recycling firms were being recruited by the community’s economic development organizations.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said the local organizations are focused on recruiting pharmaceuticals, boat building and valued-added agriculture.
“We are not closed to the idea of recycling community but it’s not an area we have traditionally pursued,” Wall said.
Blackburn said it would be an interesting option to explore because it could bring in new jobs while providing recycling services to the area.