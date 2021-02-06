The flashy building off of the bypass north of Greenville might look like an airport, but it’s actually the new $9.14 million Division of Motor Vehicles office.
Construction on the facility that area motorists must visit now to get their driver licenses began in July 2019 and wrapped up in October. It opened to the public on Dec. 28 with little fanfare since most of the business is by appointment via the N.C. Department of Transportation website, officials said.
The building has considerably more space than the old office near Publix off of Greenville Boulevard in town. It also is state owned — allowing the DMV to once more share space with State Highway Patrol, which moved its offices from the old barracks at the intersection of Fifth and 10th Streets.
The DMV and SHP shared space at the 10th Street building years ago, but the driver license office eventually had to move to Greenville Square — back when Kmart was there — to get a little elbow room.
Now, personnel have even more space for offices, public access and garage bays to maintain patrol cars, officials said. It also allows the DMV to better combat the spread of COVID-19.
“We have our six-foot markers on the floor and sanitizing stations right when you come in,” said Geron Grice, senior examiner at the Greenville said. “Our examiners wipe down our desks and screens used by visitors with disinfectant. We use alcohol to sanitize our exam areas and all of our equipment to stick with CDC guidelines.”
Even though most DMV service appointments are conducted digitally, walk-in appointments are still available for the public as well, Grice said. The building’s address is 4651 N. Creek Drive, accessible off of Old Creek Road.
The former location in Greenville Square is no longer used for licensing. Motorists still must conduct the license plate business at a DMV License Plate Office.
In Pitt County, one office is in the Staton Square Shopping Center, 2462 Stantonsburg Road, west of Vidant Medical Center. Another is in the Farmville Municipal Building, 3672 N. Main St., Farmville. For more information visit https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv.