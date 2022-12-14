People have the power to thwart criminals and all it involves is turning a key or pressing a button, Greenville’s new police chief said at a Tuesday luncheon.

“Secure your stuff, lock your doors and make it hard for a criminal to be a criminal,” Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said. The police department once studied a series of reported vehicle break-ins and found about three-fourths involve unlocked vehicles, he said, and about half of those had firearms in the vehicles.


