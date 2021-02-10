Expansion of the South Tar River Greenway is continuing despite setbacks from bad weather and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a local advocate said.
Jane Twark, chairwoman of the Friends of Greenville Greenways (FROGGS) discussed plans during a meeting of the Sierra Club, Cypress Group, on Monday evening.
Construction is underway on what has been dubbed Phase 3A, which will see the greenway stretch from Pitt Street to Memorial Drive along the southern bank of the Tar River.
Continuing the construction has been difficult, largely due to a recession caused by the pandemic and a long bidding process. Construction costs for the newest portion of the greenway totaled $3.5 million.
Twark said the city is dividing the project into phases due to funding.
“They only have funding, I think, for this part currently and are probably going to find more grant money to pay for the rest,” Twark said. “The recession and other circumstances saw the cost of building supplies get more expensive.”
The contract for this portion of the greenway was bid out three times, she said.
“The third was the charm,” Twark said. “The first two went out and were over what construction firms could pay, so we have just been in this quagmire of bidding and not having proper bids coming in.
“Finally, after many years, this greenway is under construction.”
Building began in January and the expectation was that the path would be completed by March or April. Due to inclement weather and flooding of the Tar River, that date now is projected to fall closer to August or September.
“It is at least progressing,” Twark said. “This initial phase being constructed now is actually down at the river bank — below all the houses in west Greenville on the bluff.
“They are going to build a hanging metal bridge that is going to have a ramp that goes down and then travels under Memorial Drive, both roads, and then comes back up so that people can take their wheelchair, ride their bike or walk across Memorial Drive and then over to the veteran’s clinic,” she said.
East Carolina University will pay for a stretch running from Fifth Street at the veteran’s clinic to campus, but the exact location remains undefined.
“Hopefully it will facilitate even people commuting to work who live along the river and downtown who work at the Brody School of Medicine or Vidant,” Twark said. “Plus there are the obvious recreation benefits to it.”
Future expansion of the greenway will see construction from Moye Boulevard to Nash Street. FROGGS projects include finding amenities such as benches and trash cans for the new segment of the trail.
A pedestrian bridge over the Tar River at Wildwood Park also has been discussed, but it is not expected to be completed in the next five years.
For more information visit https://www.froggs.org. A meeting on the project is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, at the Starlight Cafe in Greenville.
Green Saves Green
Following Twark’s presentation, Nita Coleman from Elizabeth City’s Green Saves Green advocacy group spoke with the Cypress Club.
The organization, which has been around since 2017, is working to make wind-energy a focal point of eastern N.C. as well as to clean toxic algae blooms and trash affecting the Albemarle and Little Rivers in Pasqotank County.
Green Saves Green plans to hold events in the fall, projecting Oct. 2 for a Love Your River event that promotes trash clean-up. Another event, Plants to Pollinators, does not have a date scheduled.