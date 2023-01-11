Candles illuminated part of the South Tar River Greenway this week as community members gathered to talk about mental health concerns and remember a 22-year-old whose disappearance launched multiple search efforts.

Community members and people close to Khalil Jefferson, a Pitt Community College student last seen near Warren Street on Dec. 2, lit candles, prayed and released balloons at the Beech Street entrance to the greenway during a vigil. Michelle Tennant, a licensed clinical mental health counselor based in Greenville, shared words on behalf of Khalil’s mother, Sonona Jefferson, who could not attend.


