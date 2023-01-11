Candles illuminated part of the South Tar River Greenway this week as community members gathered to talk about mental health concerns and remember a 22-year-old whose disappearance launched multiple search efforts.
Community members and people close to Khalil Jefferson, a Pitt Community College student last seen near Warren Street on Dec. 2, lit candles, prayed and released balloons at the Beech Street entrance to the greenway during a vigil. Michelle Tennant, a licensed clinical mental health counselor based in Greenville, shared words on behalf of Khalil’s mother, Sonona Jefferson, who could not attend.
“Our original plan for this vigil was to bring the community together so that we could increase awareness of Khalil’s case and hopefully bring about more resources and movement,” Tennant told the crowd.
On Friday a cadaver dog with Loudwater Outfitters, a South Carolina-based nonprofit search and rescue group, located human remains near a dock behind the Dockside Apartments along the Tar River. The Greenville Police Department said evidence indicated the body recovered was Khalil’s. He had left a message to family that implied he planned to harm himself the day he went missing.
Teams of Greenville police and volunteers led by Sonona have spent weeks combing the area of the greenway near Beech Street. His status as an Air Force veteran drew advocates of the region’s military community to search.
Tennant said that Sonona told her the vigil should continue. Tennant said the vigil was not only for Khalil, but for “every family that is up late, can’t sleep, worried about their loved one who is missing.”
“We will come together to search, to fight and to say with one voice that every one of us deserves to be found,” Tennant said.
Athena Price, a friend of Sonona’s for over 28 years, said that she remembers Khalil growing up and his excitement about enlisting in the Air Force. She said through tears that Khalil was always quick with a hug and a hello when he saw her, both as a child and an adult.
“I always want to remember him as the happy, loving child he was,” Price said.
The situation surrounding Khalil’s disappearance sparked a discussion on mental health, specifically suicide. Tennant said suicidal thoughts can be spurred by factors including reaction to medication or post- traumatic stress disorder.
“Many of us know someone personally who has died by suicide, but every one of us knows someone who has experienced thoughts of suicide,” Tennant said. “Thoughts of suicide occur when you have the overwhelming belief that your friends, your family, the world would be better off without you. Your brain convinces yourself that you are unlovable and the pain is never going to stop.
“I hope this gathering is proof that no matter what you’re going through, what thoughts are in your head, you are lovable. Both by those who know you and those who do not.”
Tennant said that Khalil was thinking of others the day he went missing and that he transferred all of his money to his siblings Standrick, 19, and twin sister Khira. She said he also left a container of protein powder in the Little Free Pantry at Greensprings Park.
There is still no confirmation that the remains recovered are Khalil’s. Police on Friday said that an autopsy will be conducted by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office. No cause of death is available. A spokesperson for the department said the remains were likely underwater for an extended period.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.