...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A boil water advisory originally issued Friday remains in effect for the Town of Grifton, Pitt County Environmental Health announced Monday.
Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said he hopes the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality, which issued the advisory, will lift it on Tuesday.
The county’s environmental health division was notified at 4 p.m. Friday a system pressure advisory was issued for the town, located on the county’s southern border.
The state issued the advisory after there was a break in a 6-inch water main located at Queen Street and South Highland Boulevard, said Angela Manning, Pitt County environmental health director.
Advisories can be issued by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality during periods of low pressure or system outages. Low or no system pressure increases the possibility that bacteria could be introduced into the water system, according to a county news release.
North Carolina Public Health issued an emergency guidance recommendation as a precaution, urging that water for human consumption, such as food, drinking, brushing of teeth and other activities, be boiled for one minute before use. Bottled water also can be used, the release said.
The county’s environmental health team alerted Pitt County Schools about the advisory. Staff also notified the N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education Childcare consultant for the area so the consultant could advise the local child care centers.
Environmental Health’s food and lodging staff made door to door visits to every restaurant in Grifton Friday night. Each establishment was given the state health department’s system pressure advisory guidance fact sheet and staff phone numbers.
“On Friday evening, Environmental Health staff met with Grifton River Oak Assisted Living facility staff to ensure they understood the situation,” Manning said. “We made sure they knew if it became necessary, they would need to implement their emergency water plan.”