GRIFTON — The Grifton Board of Commissioners is moving forward with plans to fill a seat left vacant when Commissioner Johnny Craft died in October.
The town began advertising for the vacant seat in November and established a Dec. 31 deadline for applications.
Town manager Mark Warren said the town has received applications from three candidates.
Commissioners discussed the vacancy process at their Jan. 12 meeting and learned that the state allows for municipalities to determine how they will fill a vacant seat and only requires that any discussion or voting on the replacement be conducted in open session.
Warren suggested allowing one to three minutes for each applicant to speak at the commissioner’s February meeting. Candidates will introduce themselves and share why they would like to be a commissioner. Then board members will be able to ask questions of the candidates.
“After that you can decide to proceed with a vote or continue it to the next meeting,” Warren said, adding a decision does not have to be made that night.
The commissioners agreed that this process would be acceptable.
In other news:
Commissioners agreed to purchased a Dodge Ram truck to be used by the Grifton Police Department. The truck will replace a 2012 Dodge Charger that is in need of major repairs. The truck will be financed through First Citizens with its first payment coming due in July 2022.
The town is also expected to completely finish paying off a loan on a Chevy Impala purchased for the department.
Commissioners adopted a capitalization policy. The policy was recommended by town auditor Barrow, Parris & Davenport, P.A. following the town’s 2019-20 fiscal year audit. The capitalization policy formalizes the town’s process in keeping
- up with its assets.