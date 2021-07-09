GRIFTON — Children are invited to participate in a day of community fun on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grifton’s St. David Street Park for Grifton’s IN PLAY
IN PLAY is a town-sponsored initiative, hosted by community volunteers. The event began as a way to improve Grifton parks by creating a natural play area and encouraging children to get outside.
“The goal is to get kids out to the park and playing outdoors in nature. They can see all the fun they can have so they are more likely to utilize the park on their own and with their families,” said Vicki Kennedy, Grifton IN PLAY organizer.
The event will offer a variety of games for children, who will be able to access the park’s natural playground equipment, swings and more. Treats will be distributed by volunteers.
“The park has a lot of big shady areas, open field areas and a lot of potential for enjoyment,” Kennedy said.
Organizers hope to keep activities simple so all children can be involved and so children can see it does not take much to make playtime fun and exciting, Kennedy said.
Children will find a unique park set up with an emphasis on nature play, which encourages them to be creative as they explore different areas and build their basic physical skills.
Nature play allows children to entertain a small amount of risk and supports their focus development and planning skills.
By using reclaimed and nature-centered equipment, children also enhance their appreciation of nature.
The park features a stump walk consisting of a variety of different size tree stumps and a zig-zag slack line which allows children to climb to moderate heights, improving their focus and confidence while building strength and balance.
Other features include a bog walk, made of logs and rocks, vine hoop, rope tree and four-log fort frame.
For many, Saturday’s event will be the first time they have seen the new additions to the park, Kennedy said, adding the nature play equipment was installed in the midst of the pandemic.
This is also the first initiative organizers have been able to hold since COVID sparked gathering restrictions in March 2020.
“It feels exciting. I have seen more children outdoors playing outdoors in their parks during the COVID lockdown,” Kennedy said. “I’m really hopeful children will be excited to get outside be outside with other kids in the beauty of Grifton park.”
Grifton IN PLAY plans to offer these events seasonally and organizers said they hope that residents come out and enjoy the event.