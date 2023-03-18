Grifton Lions inductees

Grifton Lions Club recently inducted eight new members. Pictured, front from left, are Scotti Clements, Norma Barnes, Bettie Jones, Katherine Wilson and Lee Ann Vasquez, and rear from left, District Governor Elect Carlie Metts, Sponsor Jerry Williams, Adam Wainright, Joseph “Jo Jo” Scott and Diana Burkley.

 Contributed photo

The Grifton Lions Club has been named among the fastest-growing Lions clubs in the state. The club, which recently inducted eight new members, has recorded a 125% growth rate.

District Governor Elect Carlie Metts of the New Bern club conducted last month’s induction ceremony, which members of the Snow Hill and Greenville Host Lions Clubs attended. Lion Jerry Williams was presented an award from the International President Brian Sheehan for his achievements in fulfilling the mission of Lions Clubs International.

