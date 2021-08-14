GRIFTON — July 8 began as a normal day for Michelle Moore of Grifton, but things took a turn for the unexpected when she encountered a black bear in her backyard.
Moore is one of several in Grifton who have experienced black bears up close and personal. Town officials are warning residents to stay clear and be on the lookout.
As part of her morning routine, Moore was walking her two small dogs. Having walked the first, she exited with the second from her back porch and took the usual route around her house
It wasn’t until her dog let out a snarl when arriving back to her backyard that Moore noticed the bear, which she guessed weighed several hundred pounds.
“He was eating from the bird feeder,” Moore said.
“Just looking up and seeing that bear, it really scared me, especially with me having my dog with me,” she said.
Grabbing her dog, Moore took shelter in her garage since her front door was locked, before mustering the courage to sneak back to her backyard, up her porch and into the safety of her home.
“I took the bird feeders down that very day,” Moore said.
This was the second sighting of this particular bear. Moore’s husband, JB, notified Moore he seen the bear crossing near the intersection of Casey Drive and St. Joseph Street just a few days prior to her encounter.
Sightings of bears in Grifton are not uncommon, according to Police Chief Brian Sylva.
“Grifton is abundant in wildlife,” Sylva said.
“Bears are natural. We live in a rural area with farmland. It is common to see deer, wild turkeys and occasionally you will see a bear.”
Bears have also been sighted in the Country Club and Forest Acres area and off of Wall Street in the fields. They also have been spotted in Greenville, including in the Windsor and Cherry Oaks neighborhoods.
“Try to stay calm,” said Deanna Noble, wildlife conservation biologist. “Bears are usually wary of people unless humans feed or provoke them. Never feed, approach, surround or corner the bear. If it changes its natural behavior because of your presence, you are too close.
“Back away slowly and once you are a safe distance away from the bear, make lots of noise to frighten the bear away,” Noble said.
To prevent conflicts, follow the six bearwise basics, she said.
Never feed or approach bears, secure food and garbage, remove bird feeders when bears are active, never leave pet food out, clean and store grills and let your neighbors know about the bears, Noble said.
Noble spoke with the Grifton Board of Commissioners Tuesday about the issue.
For questions regarding bears and other human-wildlife interactions, contact the NC Wildlife Helpline, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 866-318-2401 or email anytime at HWI@ncwildlife.org.