A problem with gas supplies to the heating system at Grifton School forced its closure to in-person learners on Tuesday.

Pitt County Schools announce late Monday that there were issues with the school’s gas provider, Amerigas.

The school was expected to resume face-to-face learning Wednesday.

Grifton was the second school in the district to move to virtual instruction this week. Falkland Elementary School announced early Monday that classes will be taught virtually this week because of staff absences due to COVID-19.

