Grifton School will be closed for in-person learners today because there is no heat, Pitt County Schools said Monday. The district reported that there were issues with the school’s gas provider, Amerigas.

The school was expected to resume face-to-face learning Wednesday.

Grifton is the second school in the district to move to virtual instruction. Falkland Elementary School announced early Monday that classes will be taught virtually this week because of staff absences due to COVID-19.

Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.

Tags