A regional community action group is recruiting older adults to work with Pitt County children who have special or exceptional needs.
Greene Lamp Community Action has received funding from AmeriCorps Seniors to start a Foster Grandparents Program in Pitt County.
The Foster Grandparents program allows adults age 55 and older to provide one-on-one mentoring, nurturing, and support to children with special or exceptional needs, or who are in circumstances that limit their academic, social or emotional development.
The adult participants work between 20 to 40 hours a week and receive a tax-free hourly stipend if they are income eligible. They also receive mileage reimbursement, recognition, and ongoing training, according to a Greene Lamp news release.
On July 26, Greene Lamp is joining with Pitt County Schools and the Pitt County Educational Foundation to host a recruitment fair for adults ages 55 and older. The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pitt County Community, Schools and Recreation at 4561 County Home Road.
Interested residents must bring a copy of their driver license or government approved photo ID; proof of income for 2022, including Social Security benefits letter, retirement benefits letter and other income documents, and proof of vehicle insurance, if they drive. The enrollment process will last approximately one hour.
As Foster Grandparents, participants serve as role models in area public schools, Head Start/Early Head Start centers, youth development centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, charter schools, and after school programs.
They assist children with learning to read, provide tutoring and give encouragement to children who need extra attention.
In addition to mentoring, nurturing, and supporting the youth, the Foster Grandparents also participate in community events to increase awareness of the program.
Greene Lamp was chartered in 1965 with the merger of the Greene County Community Action Committee and Lenoir Action Mobilization for Progress. It now serves residents in Beaufort, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Lenoir, Pamlico and Pitt counties.
Contact Greene Lamp’s senior and volunteer services department at 252-523-7770 ext. 101 or ext. 102 for more information.