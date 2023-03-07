WINTERVILLE — Members of the Winterville community renewed their call for unity on Saturday at Hillcrest Park with an updated anti-racism poster and a fresh coat of highlighter-yellow paint.

Volunteers from Rebuild Christian Center Church unveiled the poster depicting a young black man in a suit and tie under the headline “Dismantling Stereotypes To Build Equality.” Next to the youth are the names of people of color killed by police: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, Elijah McClain, Botham Jean, Stephon Clark, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and “many others.”


