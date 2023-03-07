...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (25 to 35 percent), and gusty
north to northwesterly winds may lead to adverse fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Thomas Little, above, a member of People Against Racism, poses with a poster at Hillcrest Park in Winterville that shows him in a business suit to help dismantle stereotypes about black men. At left, volunteers from Rebuild Christian Center Church repaint a large “People Against Racism” mural they created in the park’s parking lot in 2020.
Photos by Pat Gruner
Volunteers from Rebuild Christian Center Church repaint a large “People Against Racism” mural in the parking lot of Hillcrest Park in Winterville.
Photo by Pat Gruner
A volunteer touches up lines on the "People Against Racism" lettering at Hillcrest Park in Winterville.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Volunteers pose by the large "People Against Racism" mural at Hillcrest Park in Winterville.
WINTERVILLE — Members of the Winterville community renewed their call for unity on Saturday at Hillcrest Park with an updated anti-racism poster and a fresh coat of highlighter-yellow paint.
Volunteers from Rebuild Christian Center Church unveiled the poster depicting a young black man in a suit and tie under the headline “Dismantling Stereotypes To Build Equality.” Next to the youth are the names of people of color killed by police: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, Elijah McClain, Botham Jean, Stephon Clark, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and “many others.”
It replaced one from October 2020 that depicted a black child holding a pack of Skittles, an homage to Trayvon Martin, a teen who in 2012 was shot and killed by a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer.
Rebuild Christian Center Church pastor Darron Carmon said the change reflects a different statement that he and his coalition, People Against Racism, want to make about the perception of black males.
“That is the image that I wanted to project as it relates to who we are,” said Carmon, whose son, Thomas Little, is photographed in the poster. “We are professionals, businessmen. All of us are not thugs, you know? Gang members, that’s not who we are. We’re god-fearing individuals, loving individuals, and I wanted that picture to captivate a different type of statement.”
Little, 25, said having the sign at Hillcrest, where people of all backgrounds gather, is a way to send a message to a high volume of people against the racism he still sees and experiences on a regular basis.
“The place to send the message is right where it starts at, in the streets,” Little said. “What I want people to take away from this is we are not criminals, we are humans too, and that racism is still a live thing. We can stand together and unite against racism.
“I definitely see racism in my community,” Little continued. “Me being a black male, I see it often. It’s any type of form, honestly. It can be simply going inside a store. People see us who are not of our color and they clench their pocketbooks, things like that. They move away from us.”
Volunteers also repainted the jumbo-sized “People Against Racism” lettering in Hillcrest Park’s parking lot, which Carmon called a metaphor that “we are still here.”
That message initially was painted in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by Milwaukee police. The mural project in 2020 received the blessing of the Town of Winterville. Carmon was grateful for that and said that current leadership has been supportive in most cases.
Not across the board, however. Carmon on Aug. 10, 2022, was exonerated of a 1994 robbery with a dangerous weapon conviction in Pitt County Superior Court. He served eight years of a 40-year sentence after a one-day trial where the state called one witness. In 2022 Carmon’s defense said the Winterville Police Department withheld forensic fingerprint evidence until attorneys requested it in 2021.
Carmon said that the town has kept quiet on that topic.
“It makes me feel very good to prevent someone from going through what I went through,” Carmon said. “We’re highly community oriented. I’ve been good to Winterville, regardless of what they did to me. The staff now were not the staff then, but they’ve been very good to me. However, in this case (his exoneration) they have been silent.”
The letters are big and bright to catch the eye according to Necole Salvant, a minister at Rebuild and a mother of two sons, 16-year-old Christopher Salvant and Tyler Salvant, 10.
“To have two sons, raising them in the era we are now, it is everything to me,” Salvant said. “I don’t need them to be another statistic in this world but I need for their life to matter as well. I need for them to not be afraid if they are stopped by the police. I need them to know that, just because of the color of your skin, does not make you less than.
“I have seen videos ... postings of police brutality. I’ve seen injustice. Just even knowing my pastor’s story is inspiring, definitely, to put my hands to the plow and do what’s necessary to push the message,” Salvant said.