GRIFTON — The Contentnea Creekside Overlook Park was the perfect backdrop when the Town of Grifton held its third Arts In the Park.
The event was from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, and smaller compared to other events hosted in Grifton recently, but it is exactly what the organizers said they planned for it to be.
Joseph Scott, chairman of Arts in the Park, co-organized the event with Amy Hanh. “Arts in the Park is a time for our small town to come together, listen to music, celebrate handcrafted vendors, enjoy our yummy food trucks, and nice treats,” said Hahn. “But our main focus is fellowship and celebrating this wonderful town of Grifton.”
Scott said Arts in the Park will be an event that they try to do during months that are not so hot or so cold. They will work to involve local musicians, artists and craftsmen to come out and set up with no vending fees or cost to them. “I feel like they should be making the money, not us,” said Scott. “We run basically on the sponsors."
Hahn said they started off last year with two events that went very well. “We’ve had different bands and local artists come, and we open it up free to any vendor to come and just show off their handiwork,” said Hahn.
For September’s event, the vendors were The Crafty Pelican coming in from Harker’s island; Green Tree Farm Market, which is a local farm; Terry Pottery, Pots and Paint, which is a local family where you get to pick out your own plant and decorate your pot; Salty Carolina Sass with hand-painted designs; and DAB of Stuff, which has a collection of handcrafted aprons and other good stuff, said Hahn.
“It’s very important to have events like this because you have so many people who express themselves through their art and through their music,” said Hahn. “And when you see somebody painting, you get to see who they are, and it gives opportunities for people to just say, ‘Hey this is me, listen to me,’ and everybody is accepting.”
“We’ve got a beautiful venue at the Overlook Park, and the town very rarely uses it, and one of the reasons I picked it was because of the backdrop with it being next to our creek which is a big part of Grifton,” said Scott.
Scott said, as a musician himself, he wanted to create a way for people to get out of their house to give them something to do in Grifton.
“We’re a small town and this is a small event, but I want to see us grow more, to have more attendance, and with more attendance, it’s a win for the people and the vendors,” said Scott. “We’re very selective over our vendors, that they are handcrafted or artists, and we don’t make any money on these events, the only people that make money are the musicians.”
The money that’s collected from sponsors is how they pay for the special event insurance and their porta potty, which are the only expenses, said Scott. “What money is left over, we split between the musicians that play that day,” said Scott. “Jim Bennett from Greenville is an awesome musician that played for us before, as well as Tyra Sparrow who lives locally, John Caramore, and Don Allan Sauls all performed today.”
Scott said he is grateful for all of their sponsors like Grifton Auto Parts, Cannon’s Consignment Shop, ShaZam’s Wingz and Things and Cafe, Los Caminitos Mexican Restaurant, Carolina Vinyl, and more.
Hahn said all the vendors operate like small businesses.
“What they have going on isn’t their main source of income, but it gets people into Grifton and is great for local commerce,” she said.
“It gets the people to know what’s going on in our town, and it gets people to say hey this is a place I wanna be, and this would be a great place to come to live.”
The next Arts in the Park event is scheduled on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Overlook Park, 510 Water St. The group also is planning an event on Dec. 3 in conjunction with the Grifton Christmas Parade.
Scott said there will be more live music and vendors. Those who want to or get involved can reach out to the Grifton Volunteers on Facebook. Just search for Grifton Arts in the Park.