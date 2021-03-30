A coalition of faith organizations, Pitt Community College and civic organizations announced on Monday a collaborative effort is underway to help recently incarcerated individuals find work, education and other resources.
Crossing the Bridge, a division of Interfaith Clergy Standing for Community, has brought together the Pitt County Branch of the NAACP, NC Civil, United Way of Pitt County, Pitt Community College, the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office, New Deliverance Church of Christ and other groups to work with individuals from Pitt County and nearby eastern North Carolina communities who are being released under an agreement the state reached with civil rights organizations that filed a lawsuit challenging the conditions people in prison were being held in during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 3,500 people are expected to be released across the state. It’s unknown how many people will be returning to Pitt County, according to the North Carolina Department of Corrections.
“This is an effort to let people know that we are working together to try and make the community a better place, united and together,” said Calvin Henderson, president of the Pitt County NAACP.
“All of us have something to bring and we all have a piece of this puzzle,” said Rodney Coles Sr., executive director of Churches Outreach Network. “It’s good to bring us together in collaboration. We all need to be on the mission. Service is the rent you pay for the space you take up on Earth.”
The North Carolina branch of the NAACP joined with other civil rights groups last year to bring a lawsuit because of concerns that prison conditions left people vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.
Since mid-March 2020, 121,874 COVID-19 tests have been performed on the state’s prison population with 9,992 positive results, according to data on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s COVID dashboard.
Fifty-three inmates have died from COVID-19.
Even before the settlement was reached the state worked to reduce its prison population, which was more than 34,000 individuals when the lawsuit was filed in April 2020.
When the settlement was announced in late February, the state’s prison population was 28,659.
To qualify for release, individuals cannot be serving a sentence for a crime against a person. They may also have to serve out their remaining sentence at home or in transitional housing while under supervision from a community corrections officer.
Pitt Community College has obtained two grants to help newly released individuals with their transition, said Ralph Soney, the college’s re-entry coordinator.
A two-year, $125,000 grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission is geared towards youth ages 16-17.
“A lot of it is preventing these individuals from becoming justice-involved as well as trying to help individuals already justice-involved to do things like finish high school and find jobs,” Soney said.
A second grant for $25,000 is from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. It is designated for women and for individuals who are 45 or older. Along with offering educational programming, the grant will help participants find behavioral health and invention strategies, Soney said.
“We know that people have to deal with a lot of various barriers when they come back into the community so that grant gives them more help than the average re-entry program,” he said.
Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon said some of the people who will be released may have outstanding criminal charges that were adjudicated when they first went to prison.
His office will work with them to resolve those issues while meeting the needs of victims, Dixon said.
The offical also will work to with the recently released to resolve issues with their driver’s licenses so they can drive to work, education programs or train for their commercial driver’s license.
“We’re here to focus on relationships. There is always a resources gap. Resources live in the community but marginalized populations can be separate from them,” said Jermaine McNair, executive director of NC Civil. “We are here to fill in all those spaces to make sure residents are connected to resources.”
People can visit NC Civil’s office at 800 W. Fifth St. to obtain education about worker training, housing and other services, McNair said. He and volunteers will also distribute information throughout the community.
“I think the capacity we’ll build responding to this is the capacity we needed anyway,” McNair said. “A person returning home can only return home successfully into a community that is strong. We have to be strong together to prepare for that.”
The United Way of Pitt County also will be providing information to connect people to services, said Dwain Cooper, director of community impact and communications.
“There are a lot of resources in the community for people ... and the United Way knows these resources and can point them in the right direction,” Cooper said.
Pastor Glenn Williams of New Deliverance Church of Christ in Ayden said his church will help individuals with job training and temporary housing as they work to become self-sufficient.
Coles said Third Street School, which offers a workforce development program that helps people who have had difficulty obtaining jobs, and Hope Restorations in Kinston, which provides paid employment, training and other support to adults recovering from addiction or incarceration, will also be part of the program.
Individuals who want to sign up for assistance can do so at www.ctb2019.org.