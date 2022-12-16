This holiday season, area high school students learned that healing doesn’t always involve surgery and medicine. It also comes from the comfort of a teddy bear or laughter while watching a well-loved movie.

Students, faculty and administrators with the Pitt County Schools Health Sciences Academy delivered 26 tubs of gifts and 56 gift cards to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center on Thursday.


Staff Writer Pat Gruner contributed to this report.