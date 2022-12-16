This holiday season, area high school students learned that healing doesn’t always involve surgery and medicine. It also comes from the comfort of a teddy bear or laughter while watching a well-loved movie.
Students, faculty and administrators with the Pitt County Schools Health Sciences Academy delivered 26 tubs of gifts and 56 gift cards to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center on Thursday.
It’s the third year the students and their families have donated toys, games, DVDs and books.
Being able to give gifts to sick children and their siblings during the holiday season makes all the difference in the world, said Rhonda James, director of development with Vidant Health Foundation. She oversees fundraising activities for the children’s hospital.
“We are going to provide great medical care here but these are the things we wouldn’t have otherwise,” James said. “Having access to this makes the hospital a less scary place and makes it like home for you.”
Earlier in the week, TA Loving Company, a Goldsboro-based construction firm that oversaw construction of the children’s hospital, brought a truckload of toys to give out on Christmas and other times of the year.
The final number of donors for 2022 hasn’t been tabulated, James said, but in 2021 more than 70, businesses, community organizations and individuals made donations during the Christmas holiday.
Prior to the Health Sciences Academy’s drop-off, James said two siblings, about 5 and 7 years old, dropped off crafting kits. They had heard about the donations and asked their mom to take them to the store so each could pick out an item for a child at the hospital, James said.
The children’s hospital has 197 beds; 71 are in the neonatal unit, James said. Gifts are also given to children and their siblings who are undergoing outpatient treatment.
Any leftover gifts and financial donations are gifted during the remainder of the year when patients have a birthday, when they complete treatment or when they have an especially difficult day, James said.
The Health Sciences Academy is a program designed to expose and prepare students who want a career in health care, said Reed Potts, program coordinator. The program currently has about 1,000 students from Pitt County’s six public high schools and two early college programs, he said.
The academy first donated gifts in 2020 when COVID-19 safety precautions prevented them from volunteering at the hospital.
“We want to teach them the importance of being good citizens and giving back,” Potts said. “It’s always a very positive event. It always makes you feel good when you are done with it, when you see the people’s generosity.”
There is still time to donate, James said. People can donate online at https://give.classy.org/2022MCHHolidayInfo. They also can visit https://www.myregistry.com/ and search under “James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital” for a registry of gifts that will be delivered directly to the hospital.
The hospital also is continuing to accept in-person drop-offs at the following times and days:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- 9 a.m. to noon and 3-6 p.m. Monday.
- 9 a.m. Tuesday (Last day for drop offs).
James asks that donors observe the following steps:
- Gifts must be new and unwrapped.
- When arriving a Maynard’s Children’s Hospital, look for signage under the canopy for designated parking for drop-offs.
- Limit groups to no more than five people to allow proper social distancing.
- All drop-offs will be conducted outside of the hospital.
Fire-Rescue spreads cheer
Greenville Fire-Rescue spread Christmas cheer in concert with The Salvation Army of Greenville and Pitt County Schools. Fire-Rescue’s Operation Santa Claus collected truckloads of toys for families, which will be delivered by school social workers.
Community partners like the Chamber of Commerce hosted collection boxes, as did schools through the Children Helping Children program.
“We had thousands of toys, too many to count,” said Jessica Blackwell, public information officer for Greenville Fire-Rescue. “Chicod Elementary School filled an entire ambulance. It looked like we had already went shopping before we went shopping for toys.”
Blackwell said social workers are a natural fit to pick out toys and bring them to families, since they conduct home visits and know very well which students and families are homeless, in poverty or otherwise might not get a traditional Christmas. Fire-Rescue staff helped them follow wish lists put together by student ages. Those social workers left with their cars full of toys, Blackwell said.
All the toys from Operation Santa Claus that were not selected by social workers will be distributed next week through the Salvation Army, Blackwell said.
“We packed an entire box truck of toys that were not selected,” Blackwell added.