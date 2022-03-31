Despite a nationwide worker shortage in the construction industry, there were hardly enough hard hats to go around this week at the building site for Pitt Community College’s Advancement Center.
That’s because two dozen students considering careers in construction or architecture were trying on hats and safety vests as part of a program designed to show them whether such fields would be a good fit for them.
The students were among nearly 3,000 middle- and high-schoolers visiting employers across the county this week as part of a program designed to help grow the local workforce. Through Grow Local, a partnership between Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Pitt County Economic Development Commission and the Greenville-ENC Alliance, area businesses and industries open their doors to Pitt County Schools students to showcase jobs that are available in their own backyards.
“Many of our students ride by businesses and have no idea what goes on inside the building,” PCS Career and Technical Education Director Bethann Trueblood said. “Grow Local provides these students with the knowledge to make decisions on potential career opportunities in Greenville.”
Developed in conjunction with the state’s NC Students@Work Month, Grow Local, which began as a pilot program in the summer of 2018, grew rapidly. Its countywide debut in March of 2019 drew more than 100 participating businesses and institutions and more than 2,500 students. But a year later, the effort had to be shut down due to COVID-19. In 2021 more than 3,500 students participated virtually.
Kimber Stone, director of member relations and programs of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, said that while an online option was available to the 99 businesses participating this year, only a handful opted for virtual sessions. Most either invited students for tours of their industries or sent representatives into classrooms.
Students from 16 participating schools, representing classes ranging from Agriculture to Python Programming, could choose to explore areas including education, health care, engineering, hospitality, manufacturing, mechanical, transportation and technology industries along with careers in the public sector.
“We are really just showing the students and inspiring the students to think about different career pathways,” Stone said. “We want to show them all the different options that are available. There are some amazing, unique businesses right here.”
Matthew Johnson, project architect for MHA Works, said the commercial architectural firm had planned to be part of Grow Local beginning in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, officials from MHA Works and Barnhill Construction invited students to meet them at a construction site at PCC.
“We wanted to give the high school students a hands-on experience,” Johnson said after Ayden-Grifton High School students were issued hard hats and safety vests to wear at the site. “We thought it would be a good opportunity to talk about the process of design and architecture, what we as architects and designers do, along with our engineer team. Hopefully somebody’s inspired to go into the design profession.”
Johnson was introduced to his future career in high school when he took a drafting class as a sophomore. “That’s been my direction ever since,” he said.
Students like Taylor Doughtie are still considering what direction their careers will take. Taylor, a junior at Ayden-Grifton, has thought about a career in interior design but is also looking at other possibilities, which is why visiting with a firm that offers interior design one day and a physical fitness business the next makes sense.
She and classmates Saniyah Croom and Shkiyah Little toured the PCC construction site with members of their Advanced Placement statistics class.
“I just wanted to broaden my horizon of job experiences I could have,” Saniyah said. “The classes definitely help you get an introduction of what the careers might look like, but coming and seeing it for yourself definitely gives you a better picture of what a day-to-day basis would look like or what you might experience on the job site.”
Mathematics teacher Zaneta Adme, who is participating in Grow Local for the first time this year, said exposing students to careers helps to answer questions math teachers are so often asked about how lessons apply in life.
“With math, we always get that question: How can I use that in real life?” she said. “People don’t know it, but everything’s statistical — how large a building is, how many seats a building holds, how many offices a building holds. … So I thought this would be a good experience for them to see how stats work in the real world.
“Our main thing is to open them up to different experiences,” Adme said, “so when it does come time for them to make these career choices and college choices, they’ll have a little bit more information than we had when we were growing up.”
Stone said Grow Local is a benefit to businesses as well as students. Since the program started four years ago, at least one employer has been able to hire a student intern who was a Grow Local participant.
“This is not a hard sell. The businesses are very open,” she said. “They know the needs and they know this might not be an immediate fix to their workforce development need, but down the road this will definitely help.”